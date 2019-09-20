Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the morning hours. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.