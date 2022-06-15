Does President Joe Biden have a snowball’s chance of being reelected in 2024?
With his current approval rating in the cellar, most pundits assume no. The conventional thinking goes that if he gets the Democratic nomination for 2024, Biden will be demolished by Donald Trump (or a Trump surrogate like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis).
That’s way too simplistic. Biden’s approval rating is now at around 40%. Ronald Reagan was polling at about the same at this point in his presidency when he was grappling with inflation and the inevitable buyer’s remorse that voters feel a year and a half into a presidency. Two and a half years later, Reagan won 49 states in his reelection bid against Walter Mondale.
As for Trump, his popularity has plummeted since the 2020 election — a casualty not just of most Americans’ outrage at his big lie that the 2020 election was stolen and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but also of the poor showing (and terrifying characteristics) of many of his endorsees.
Besides, much can happen between now and the next presidential election to alter the odds.
It’s true that many Democratic voters are unhappy with Biden. They had expected Biden to pass more ambitious legislation on a range of issues — slowing climate change, subsidizing child care and elder care, lowering the prices of prescription drugs, expanding health care and raising taxes on the rich to pay for all this.
In some ways, Biden has had the worst of both worlds: The 2020 elections that gave Democrats control over both houses of Congress raised expectations that Biden’s proposals would be enacted, but Senate Republicans torpedoed most of them. Biden also has had to cope with two Democratic senators — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema — who vote like Republicans.
An even more basic problem for Biden is that the Democratic Party he knew when he was elected to the Senate 50 years ago is not the Democratic Party that elected him in 2020. It’s now largely composed of young adults, college-educated voters and people of color. In the intervening years, many working-class white voters who were once loyal Democrats joined the Republican Party. As their wages stagnated and their jobs grew insecure, the Republican Party channeled their economic frustrations into animus toward immigrants, global trade, Black people and Latinos, LGBTQ people and “coastal elites.”
During his 36 years in the Senate, followed by eight as President Barack Obama’s vice president, I’m sure Biden became aware of the loss of these working-class voters.
The Obama administration expanded public health insurance. But Democratic administrations also embraced global trade and financial deregulation, took a hands-off approach to corporate mergers and growing industrial concentration, bailed out Wall Street and gave corporations free rein to bash labor unions. It was a huge error — politically, economically, and morally.
What accounted for this error? The Democratic Party’s growing dependence on campaign money from big corporations, Wall Street and wealthy Americans.
Small wonder that by 2016, two political outsiders gave dramatic expression to the populist bitterness that had been growing — Bernie Sanders on the left and Donald Trump on the right.
Biden saw all this unfold. During the 2020 presidential campaign he was billed as a “centrist” seeking bipartisan solutions. But he had big, noncentrist ambitions. He openly sought a New Deal-style presidency. Once in office, he proposed the largest social agenda in recent American history. That Biden failed to get most of this agenda passed in his first term was due less to his own inadequacies than to the Democrats’ razor-thin congressional majorities, the aforementioned Manchin and Sinema, and the party’s own compromised position vis-à-vis the power structure of America.
But Biden’s and the Democrats’ deepest challenge was — and continues to be — voters’ distrust of the system. The real source of distrust is the same force that ushered Trump into the White House in 2016: four decades of near stagnant wages, widening inequality, a shrinking middle class, ever more concentrated wealth at the top and growing corruption in the form of campaign cash from the wealthy and corporations.
If Democrats retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, Biden could still become a transformative president in the last two years of his first term if he focuses like a laser on reversing these trends.
Even if Democrats do not hold on to Congress, Biden could be a moral voice for why the system must be transformed. It’s his best hope for being reelected in 2024.
