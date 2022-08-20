After spending large amounts of money and time promoting new taxes on its residents for the second time, the city of Joplin has lost the election, this time on the public safety initiative.
The vote was not a vote against police and fire but a vote for fiscal responsibility. Comments by the city manager that he does not recognize waste are similar to those who seek to redefine a recession.
Whether we are in a recession or not, the risks of entering a severe recession are present. The Economic Cycle Research Institute, which has been far better at predictions than the Federal Reserve, notes that in the past 75 years, each time there has been a real decline in GDP for two quarters in a row, recession has followed (www.businesscycle.com). They cover business cycles in more than 22 countries and see a global recession coming. When that has happened, not only has there not been a soft landing, but a hard landing and deep recession.
ECRI figures show continued slowing in growth and leading indicators pointing down further. While jobs numbers were good for the moment, these are lagging indicators and typically rise into the early stages of recession. So, faced with likely recession, the city needs to reconsider priorities and prepare now for likely downturn in economic activity. Best to prepare in the sunshine, not when the rain starts.
An example of waste for the city manager, other than the useless ball park, is the proposal to spend $300,000 on City Hall, which seems to most to be in excellent shape and not needing renovation, certainly not at this time.
Then there is an equal amount to solve the problem of the gates at the Murphy Avenue low-water bridge just east of Main Street. Yes, I am the one responsible for the city putting in those gates (something I seldom mention in my neighborhood) after having a computer repairman visiting me from Springfield swept away and shortly after that a death occurring. But they gold-plated the job, not doing what I suggested. I had suggested they install wire rope on the north side that would keep any car from being swept downstream. They can then call for help and be towed out of the water.
A simple stake with a warning should be sufficient. No lights, gates or even float mechanism are needed. If this is not under contract, this could still be reconsidered and that money put toward police and fire. Perhaps a grant could be obtained to widen the stream area before the low-water bridge that would create a ponding to help prevent overflow. Might even provide a fishing spot for kids within the city.
After multiple tries, the city managed by a slim margin to get the use tax proposal in place. I suggest that the city ask Joplin taxpayers if this money cannot best be used for police and fire and help solve some of that problem. Bring that use of those funds to a vote, and you will get my “yes” vote for use tax money to be spent on police and fire, so long as it is used wisely. This is not a time for adding equipment or buildings but taking care of personnel.
I also suggest considering a volunteer corps of younger people interning in police and fire protection to do minor work and encourage them to later consider careers in these fields. I suspect we can find many in large cities ready to leave for more sane areas that look after those providing public safety.
I am planning to get a residents committee together of taxpayers with auditing and financial backgrounds as well as lower- and middle-class home and business owners most affected by city spending decisions to review the problems the city is facing and to make fiscally sound recommendations.
I can only hope that if we can form such a group, the city will listen rather than continue to try to ram through burdensome tax increases to impose more and more burdens on its residents at a time when many are facing potentially severe economic challenges.
We already passed the half-cent sales tax supposed to solve police problems, not to mention Proposition B in 2019. Where that money has gone is something to consider. Same with money for street lights and other funding.
In light of past promises that our votes would solve the public safety problems, obviously it has not, which makes us question even more current recommendations on solutions. Sadly, it is easy to spend other people’s money. Often those who propose these solutions leave for greener pastures, leaving behind the problems for those remaining to deal with. That was certainly the case with the empty ball park touted as a great valuable asset to the community by a past and now departed city manager.
Already, local charities helping those with high electric bills are running low on funds, and this will likely get even worse come winter with gas bills. It is not only gas in the car and truck tanks that is a problem, but that which heats homes and runs electric generating plants, not to mention the rapidly increasing cost of food burdening many families. Utility costs are far exceeding even the current high inflation rate, along with many other costs to lower- and middle-income families and businesses. Those of us fortunate enough to not have these issues seriously affecting us need to pay attention and show compassion for those less able to bear these burdens.
The time to prepare for difficult economic times is now. If only the city will listen.
