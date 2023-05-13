I am always for new infrastructure and opportunities for Joplin.
I had first planned to support the Memorial Hall project, having a personal interest as my maternal grandfather — son of the third mayor of Joplin — is enshrined there after Capt. Leon Briggs was killed in the Argonne offensive at the end of World War I.
And my cousin’s architectural firm did the study, which was very well done. But when I considered the risk and cost to our middle- and lower-class citizens faced with high inflation and possible recession, I had to reconsider and in the end voted against the project. While in tax practice in Kansas City years ago, in addition to being a governor of the American Royal, I was on the mayor’s council for K.C. development and helped to support the stadium complexes now in use as well as the convention center. So I am not unfamiliar with these projects.
The proposals discussed in the May 10 Globe concern me for several reasons. First, I have in the past been involved with consultants, and while often well meaning they tend to have a rosy outlook on both revenues and costs. That was one of my concerns with Memorial Hall.
When the stadium was before the City Council, I had serious concerns but did not speak up — something I have regretted. I had fond memories of the old Miners Stadium. My paternal grandfather, Judge Haywood Scott, had a box on the first base line, and I was there to see Mickey Mantle play for the Joplin Miners as well as the night they announced Babe Ruth’s death. But I also realized that times had changed.
Back when we went to the ballgames it was before air conditioning and getting out in the cool evening was a pleasant way to avoid being home until the heat of the day subsided. And alternative forms of entertainment were few and far between. That was pre or early days of TV, not to mention all the other sports that young people engage in today or the internet or social media. I had my doubts about the project and was sad to see those doubts realized. We now have a very expensive white elephant in the form of the redone stadium. Our then-city manager sold this as a wonderful asset for Joplin. I just wish he could have taken it with him when he left town.
As for the current proposals, please do not forget the COVID-19 experience. I have a friend whose son is a senior executive for a company that does conferences around the world, and with COVID-19 their business collapsed. They went from thousands of employees to a few hundred, and while things are improving now it has been a long haul. Does anyone think we may not have another COVID-19-type experience that would make the projection of use and revenues questionable? And we are faced currently with high and sticky inflation and possible recession, which the Economic Cycle Research Institute — a very accurate firm in its predictions of cycles in business and inflation — predicts will be a hard-landing recession.
While many in Joplin have money to take care of themselves and their families through this rough time, others are not so fortunate, and I would hope those of us who are in a good financial situation have enough compassion to think of those less fortunate and not place unneeded or risky burdens on them.
If these projects can be built with private resources and without public subsidy, I will be happy to see them go forward. But if public money is involved, I would have to be convinced that these are truly long-term viable projects and not just another stadium project with optimistic projections.
Rose-colored glasses are no substitute for a thorough and careful consideration of what might happen if those projections fail to materialize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.