With the Aug. 2 election, the people of Joplin will have to decide if the massive tax increase being proposed to fund police and fire services is truly worth the cost.
In a time of tight family budgets and recession here already, according to Bank of America recently, the issue is whether this massive spending urged by the city manger and Joplin City Council will result in a safer community. I believe not. Why? One problem for our police forces and even fire services is that the “defund the police” movement and highly publicized anti-police movement has made many question service. And the risk of being a police officer or providing fire services results in high personal risk if there is even a perception of acting in a way that some, in hindsight, may consider improper. Hesitation, even for a split second, can mean the difference in an officer’s life and sadly also career and even potential jail — not for the criminal, but for the officer.
One has to wonder if this had anything to do with why police in Uvalde, Texas, recently were so reluctant to engage the shooter. Were they afraid, depending on who the shooter turned out to be, that if they engaged they would themselves be pilloried, jailed, lose their families, life savings and perhaps not be in position to defend themselves?
Seeing time and time again district attorneys in major cities taking the sides of criminals claiming they are victims, and when victims themselves are considered criminals, has to result in police looking the other way and not actively enforcing the laws. The latest case in New York City in the bodega where the older immigrant worker defended himself and then ended up jailed and on trial for murder has to affect police thinking when in a confrontation. While the DA under media pressure ended up dropping the charges recently, the chilling effect on police officers and the message it sends I am sure was fully received. No surprise New York City retirements are mounting and new recruiting difficult.
Add to this the immediate media conviction with instant analysis and trial-by-press and any officer has to wonder if the risks outweigh the rewards in these situations. In this climate is it any wonder why young people, no matter the money, would not want to consider a career in law enforcement?
Add to this that we have been paying people not to work and of course it is hard to find good workers. One has only to see all the signs posted around Joplin to see that for those willing to work there are at the current time jobs available. This only makes recruiting good workers in variety of fields more difficult. Discourage work and do not be surprised when people do not seek employment.
Law enforcement is unfortunately only one area with this problem.
So does throwing money at the problem solve it? I have serious doubts. Only when we return respect and genuine support, even in cases of mistakes, as well as equal enforcement of the law will officers feel they can enforce the laws and protect citizens against those who break those laws.
Plus, we need to stop discouraging work by providing incentives for not working. Yes, we all in Joplin want to support our police and fire services and we, up to now, have been fortunate not to have the problems of the major cities, but our support needs to be within reason and in the most effective way possible.
I do not believe the proposition on the ballot Aug. 2 will result in better service, merely significantly higher taxes and a serious burden especially for those on fixed incomes and those already having trouble supporting themselves in this inflationary and recessionary climate.
Homeowners, business owners and their customers, landlords and their renters will all suffer from this extremely large tax increase.
Yes, compared to many places our taxes are lower but that is one reason many choose to live in a community like Joplin. See the exodus from California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois, and you will see what higher taxes can do eventually to those considering making Joplin their home or locating their businesses here. They are not likely to do so with ever rising tax burden; not when Florida, Texas and Tennessee are calling.
I wish I could, but I cannot support the proposition on the ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.