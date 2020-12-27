For the past decade, a group of devoted residents has been committed to a dream that will enhance the cultural impact of the visual and performing arts in the Joplin region. As the result of their efforts, Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts have partnered to develop the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
This visual and performing arts center will educate, enlighten and provide entertainment opportunities for Joplin and surrounding communities. To date, nearly 93% of the expanded $17.5 million capital campaign has been raised, with a potential groundbreaking in early 2021.
I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to spend 47 years of my 48-year career in education within 25 miles of the farmhouse in which I was born, located southeast of Seneca. Over those years, I have had a front-row seat as I witnessed our region grow and prosper in so many ways. Who would have believed when I stepped on the new Missouri Southern State College campus as a freshman in 1967 that the institution would eventually be granted university status? Or that Kansas City University-Joplin would be preparing to graduate its first class of medical doctors in 2021 and open its College of Dental Medicine in 2022?
Beyond the academic progress, Joplin has continued to grow and expand as the economic center for the region, and the number of employment opportunities continues to improve. Quality, affordable family housing has expanded within Joplin, as well as in neighboring communities over three decades.
Earl Nightingale, the broadcaster and author, once said, “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.”
One must conclude that the progress seen in Joplin and the neighboring communities in Southwest Missouri is the result the tireless efforts of those who chose not to give up on their dreams to improve quality of life for all.
As we look to the future, we must continuously ask ourselves what additional things can be done to assure that we continue to enhance the quality of life in our region. Research shows that people choose to relocate or remain in communities with a variety of benefits, including an affordable cost of living, educational opportunities and quality cultural offerings. Those who have dreamed of enhancing cultural opportunities in our region reflect a determination to “(never) give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it.”
C.S. Lewis once said, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
His statement personifies those who have worked tirelessly to bring their dream to reality.
The community and region stand to be the long-term beneficiaries of these efforts. I am grateful for all the effort that has been expended to assure that this dream would come to fruition. I am convinced the Cornell Complex will further enhance Joplin’s ability to compete with other metropolitan areas across the country as we seek to retain our young families and attract those who are considering the relocation of their families. The addition of this fine facility will provide another reason for others to want to make Joplin their home.
I urge you to become a partner in this great effort that will enhance the future of our area for decades to come. Stand with the 268 individuals, businesses, foundations and community organizations that have committed $16,257,752 toward the project with a secure online gift via cornellcomplex.org, or send a check to P.O. Box 1117, Joplin, MO 64802.
Ronald Lankford is assistant superintendent of the Joplin School District and a board member of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
