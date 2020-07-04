Living on the front lines in Vietnam was an experience beyond comprehension.
Barely out of high school, we were 18-, 19- and 20-year-old children fighting a man’s war. We quickly learned that if we didn’t conform to military standards, we would not survive this war. “Do or die” and “kill or be killed” were the mottoes handed down. I was continually in a state of anxiety with stomach ailments due to nerves. My eyes were constantly darting around looking for danger, expecting it at any moment. I did this subconsciously; it was a way of life in Vietnam.
I know it is difficult to imagine being bored on a battlefield, especially for those who have never served. Even though I was in a war zone, there was a lot of down time too — time enough to get bored. Even though I was bored, I was still on high alert knowing a sudden attack might occur at any minute. I found myself bored while waiting to die.
My 13-month tour in Vietnam changed me physically and mentally. I really didn’t think I would reach the age of 20; death became a normal event. Eventually, it was a common occurrence. During this time in Vietnam, I went from being a young country boy from Missouri to a wounded man almost overnight. The war took my naive ignorance and molded me into someone I didn’t recognize.
In Vietnam, we suffered more miseries than one could imagine. Even the slightest break in the skin could turn ugly in the tropics. It was an endless succession of bummers. Besides the never-ending fear of death, we had to endure brain-boiling heat, hothouse humidity, dehydration, heat exhaustion, torrential rains, boot-sucking mud, blood-sucking leeches, dysentery, jungle rot, moaning and groaning. Meals in green cans (C rations), armies of insects, poisonous centipedes, mosquitoes, bush snakes, scorpions and a thousand more discomforts, in addition to body bags and boredom. Boredom plays on your mind, and eventually, you go stir-crazy. I became distraught due to my prolonged confinement.
Most of my idle time, I tried to keep busy cleaning my weapons, writing letters or reading letters from home, filling sandbags, playing cards, throwing horseshoes, keeping health records updated or running sick call. Eventually, my activities ceased; that was the time I met my demons, knowing full well that within the next few hours I would be running another patrol. That thought alone brought knots to my stomach and anxiety once again set in.
Night ambushes brought on more waiting. This gave me time to reminisce and pray that we would not spring an ambush. I hated treating U.S. Marines in the dark. Using a flashlight during the night, I had to treat them under a poncho so the Viet Cong couldn’t see the light. Then I had to find the wound — not only the entrance but the exit wound, if there was one. I had to do a full-body assessment to determine what I was dealing with. Clear the airway, stop the bleeding and prevent or treat shock. My fears were exceedingly intensified due to the situations I was experiencing. I was on hyperalert. During the battle, my thoughts of dying didn’t bother me as much as being disfigured or wearing pant legs or shirt sleeves that were empty.
Hearing Marines moaning from the trauma of losing a limb or whatever has been forever ingrained in my mind. Seeing and hearing Marines scream in terror with pain and the fear of dying is a scene no one should witness. Depending on the injuries, sometimes death would be welcome.
The mundane, day-to-day routine in camp became monotonous. Time seemed to drag. We took that time to readjust and stand-down to regain our faculties, In the process, we were dealing with many emotions, one of which was grief. Losing your buddies or comrades affected us tremendously, even though I tried not to think about it. The only cure for grief is to grieve. But in Vietnam, I could never allow myself to grieve when the grief was fresh. That would create more emotions than I could bear. That grief path would have to wait for another time.
After all these years, I still have flashbacks. Sometimes they just appear for no reason at all. Of course, flashbacks are the hallmark of post-traumatic stress disorder. To my knowledge, no other diagnosis has flashbacks. It always causes some form of unwanted disturbing flash from the past. It’s weird, but when I have a flashback, I can feel the fear and other sensations that I felt then. I can relive specific smells or hear exact sounds as if I were still there.
It was hard to believe that I could be bored while waiting to die, but that was exactly what happened to our troops in Vietnam.
Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Ronald C. Mosbaugh served in Vietnam in 1966-1967. He is the author of “Marine Down, Corpsman Up.” He lives in Joplin. He can be reached at rmosbaugh@outlook.com.
