Well, here we go again with another election, and one big issue will once again be the right to life.
Because I’m a male, I can’t possibly understand what it’s like to be pregnant. I do know what joy a new life can bring to me personally.
I was the 11th born of my mother’s 12 healthy children. I have not corrected some who assumed that I was from a "good Catholic family." I really saw no need to correct someone I would never meet again. I could have said, "No, I came from a poor small-farm family."
I have wondered if the birth control pill had been developed 10 years sooner whether I would have ever been born.
While I’m prepared to walk a mile in your shoes, I’m not prepared to judge anyone for a decision that may have to be made during a very difficult and rare circumstance. This issue is left in the back pocket of Republican politicians to put in their front pocket just in time to use it to get elected. What they fail to tell you is that they have had the majority many times and could have made the law the way the voters have wanted, but then they would lose their hot-button enticement for the voters that they use over and over again for their benefit.
What concerns me is that the right to be born is not the same as a right to an equal and just life for all. When I see politicians willing to spend less for poor families and give big tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations, it makes me wonder how they keep getting voters to vote against their own best interests.
Many people would be surprised to know that the demand for an abortion has reached its lowest point ever because of the dramatic drop in unwanted pregnancies. The overwhelming reason for this is the ability of women to get family care and birth control through "Obamacare." How many times have Republicans tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act?
The dirtiest thing Republicans have done is refuse to expand Medicaid.
Once again: When does the right to life end? Another question: Why is my health insurance, welfare and tax cuts for the rich good for the country?
My answer is that to exercise a right to life, I will need health care.
Our junior U.S. senator from Missouri (Josh Hawley) said he was all for insurance for preexisting conditions. Well, Obamacare already provides that. So why did he participate in a lawsuit to declare Obamacare unconstitutional? He must be confused about telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Once again, there is no plan to replace Obamacare. Does the right to life end if you don’t have insurance?
I could bring up many more examples regarding how the right to be born and the right to life differ. But tell me how many children have been separated, caged and died at our southern border. Where is your outrage about their right to life? I will leave you to ponder what needless gun violence has done to the right to life.
What if both sides would come together and share their passion, time and money in addressing the root cause of unwanted pregnancies as well as poverty, education, unfair pay practices, bigotry and just plain old not caring? My answer is this issue is known to divide the electorate and brings out the single-issue voters every cycle.
As long as our politicians have us divided, they have us right where they want us.
Sam Calvin is a Joplin resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.