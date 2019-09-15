A friend’s recent Facebook post: “It doesn’t matter what Donald Trump says or does, the left lies about it and twists it to fit their agenda.”
The irony of this struck me as laughable, but then I realized that it is too frightening to be amusing.
Trump lies about everything, from the most trivial (“Doctors came out of the operating rooms to shake my hand.”) to huge lies that undergird his policy positions (“China will pay for the tariffs.”).
Some ask why he finds this dishonesty necessary. In part, he appears to be a pathological liar, but he also does it because it works.
Adolf Hitler’s master propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, claimed, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
So the incessant lying works because some people actually believe Trump’s tales, and like my Facebook friend, they see those who criticize him as the deceitful ones. This is a nifty defense because it protects them from having to admit that they are being suckered.
His dishonesty also works because some are willing to overlook it. They have things to gain from his presidency. They tolerate his lies because he is an ally on matters important to them (for example, tax cuts for the rich, profits made from detaining refugees at our borders or courts packed with conservative judges).
Or there are others who tolerate his lies though they are disgusted by him because they cannot find a way to align with liberals or find a home outside the Republican Party. So his dishonesty works because their silence protects him from honest confrontation.
And it works in other ways because sorting through constant untruths is exhausting. Trump is counting on us to give up, to become accustomed to his dishonesty. He has pushed us into numbly saying, “It’s just another of Trump’s lies,” when we should be saying, “We will not put up with any more lies.”
He is annihilating our demand for truth and priming us to accept whatever he puts before us. An often-quoted passage from George Orwell’s “1984” is, “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
Trump promotes this by his criticisms of a free press, labeling mainstream media as the enemy of the people. He rants about “fake news,” like Hitler’s attacks on “the lying press.” In a speech to the VFW in Kansas City last year, he said, “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”
Orwell must have rolled over in his grave when he heard that.
These tactics are classic gaslighting — manipulation that causes people to doubt their own observations, perceptions, memories and even sanity. As Ben Yagoda observed, he tells us one day that he’s going to do “X,” but then later says he didn’t say “X” and that he’s actually doing “Y” (Chronicles of Higher Education, January 2017).
Trump rewrites history and uses lying, misdirection, contradiction and distraction to keep us off base. He creates chaos — a very effective smokescreen — to keep us from seeing what is really happening. Orwell reminded us that when these tactics succeed, “to see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.”
We must continue to resist this gaslighting, even if some of our Facebook friends will never be convinced, even if it gets exhausting, and even when we feel powerless to counteract it. It is essential to continue the struggle because, as Voltaire warned in 1765, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Sherry Buchanan lives in Joplin.
