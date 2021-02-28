Missouri legislators are creating a raft of measures to make it more difficult to vote. In his column “State lawmakers shouldn’t undermine elections,” Steve Roberts talked about nationwide efforts by Republicans to suppress voters (Globe, Feb. 19). Let’s bring this a little closer to home.
Many of our Republican lawmakers echo the “election fraud” excuse for their zealous voter suppression maneuvers. They claim a need to make our elections safer, though they can’t produce proof of substantial fraud that might change election outcomes. Decades of nonpartisan research shows that election fraud is a contrived deception. These deceptive outcries discourage some people from going to the polls and undermine faith in government.
Those who falsely claim fraud are insulting dedicated election officials who monitor election security. and they don’t seem to recognize the contradiction of claiming that voters cheat, while occupying their legislative seats in Jefferson City. I guess it’s just the “other guys” who get elected fraudulently.
In addition to claiming fraud, they intend to discourage voting by getting rid of COVID-19 precautions that were in place for 2020 elections, even though the pandemic remains a threat, especially for spring elections.
Another bill would be a “use it or lose it” measure allowing election officials to purge voters from rolls if they are inactive for two years.
Missouri doesn’t currently require political party registration and allows open primaries. Another bill would require party registration and closed primaries, where voters could only have a ballot that matched their registration. “Independent” is not a party in Missouri, so many voters could be disenfranchised by that one. In addition, local primary elections can be situations where the only candidates are those from a party different from yours.
A photo ID law was passed in 2016 largely because Republicans convinced voters that hordes of dead people were voting and multiple others were impersonating someone else at the polls. The law was declared unconstitutional by the Missouri Supreme Court because of problems with a sworn statement required for those without photo ID. Lawmakers seem hellbent on getting an amended version passed this session. This is a solution to a problem they cannot prove exists and an unwarranted attempt to suppress the votes of marginalized constituents.
A very important way to control voters is the redistricting process that takes place after every U.S. census. In 2018, voters passed an amendment that would have reduced the Legislature’s control over how voting districts are drawn. This was an attempt to reduce gerrymandering that gives an electoral advantage to either party.
Republicans didn’t like that outcome, so they put the issue back on the ballot in 2020, overturning the 2018 results. And, by the way, it took tens of thousands of citizen signatures to get the issue on the 2018 ballot, and it passed by 62%. But only a simple majority of the 197 legislators was needed to get it back on the ballot in 2020, and the result was only a 51% majority.
This thwarted the will of the people that was shown in 2018 but gives legislators confidence that they can maintain control over state lawmaking. In 2020, 57% of Missouri votes went for both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson. Slightly more than 40% were for President Joe Biden and Auditor Nicole Galloway, who was running for governor. So assuming a 60/40 split between Missouri voters, you could expect Democrats to have a stronger showing in our Legislature. But Democrats currently hold only 30% of the seats. This, in large part, is a result of how legislative districts are drawn. Redistricting will happen again soon based on the 2020 census. The process needs to be monitored to ensure fair maps and fair representation in Jefferson City — at least as fair as the 2020 law will allow.
While Republicans strive to make it harder for Missourians to vote and have fair representation, Democratic legislators are proposing options in the other direction. These include no-excuse absentee voting, extended times for early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration and methods for “curing” absentee ballots that are filled out incorrectly so that those votes can count.
The contrast between the two parties’ attitudes toward voters is stark. Democrats believe that voting is the right of every citizen and desire increased voter participation. Republicans throw up barriers. Some Republican leaders have admitted that preventing people from voting is the only way they can maintain political control.
Steve Roberts is correct that our legislators shouldn’t try to undermine our elections. Be informed about Missouri Republicans’ efforts to do so. Don’t fall for deceptive excuses for voter discouragement and suppression. Let them know that you cherish every resident’s right to vote and to have fair representation in Jefferson City. Lawmakers should be protecting and facilitating these, not trying to manipulate and thwart them.
