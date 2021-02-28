Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.