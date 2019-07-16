Uncompensated emergency room visits, missed work days, poor health outcomes and unnecessary deaths are all consequences of the Missouri Legislature's ongoing refusal to expand Medicaid.
In addition, Missouri's hospitals and other health care providers lose out on the financial benefits of expansion.
Missouri is one of only 14 states that have failed to take advantage of Medicaid Expansion. In 2018, voters in Republican-majority states of Utah, Idaho and Nebraska successfully did it through ballot initiatives, and Missouri voters should follow their lead.
Multiple studies have shown that Missouri could expand Medicaid without additional costs. The federal government would cover 90% of expansion costs. There could also be enhanced reimbursement for insurance rates for disabled Missourians plus savings in other areas of our budget as a result of having a healthier population.
Missouri Medicaid currently provides insurance for disabled people, low-income pregnant women, children in low-income households and some impoverished seniors. In order for any other adult to qualify, they must have children and have a family income that falls below 22% of the federal poverty level.
This means, for example, that a family of three would need a household income of less than $400 per month in order for a parent to be covered. Even part-time minimum-wage employment makes most able-bodied parents ineligible for Medicaid. At the very time that our Legislature clamors for all able-bodied adults to be employed, they set policies that make successful employment — good health care being a major factor — almost impossible.
Expansion would cover Missourians at 138% of the federal poverty level, including childless adults. This equates to annual income of around $17,000, certainly not enough to afford private health insurance or, in many cases, even to qualify for insurance premium tax credits through the Affordable Care Act. It is estimated that more than 200,000 Missourians would be eligible for coverage if Medicaid was expanded.
Because Southwest Missouri is more rural and less economically prosperous than other parts of the state, the number of uninsured low-income people is higher here. A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis in 2017 showed Joplin and our surrounding area as one of those most in need of Medicaid expansion.
Note that Medicaid expansion is different from Medicare for All and its variants that would be a federal reform of health care reimbursement. We will be hearing a lot about that before the 2020 election, so it is important to keep the issues separated.
Putting Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot would give Missouri voters the chance to say that we understand the financial and right-minded advantages of having better health care for at least 200,000 of our neighbors.
If someone asks you to sign a petition to get Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot, do so, and encourage your friends and family to do the same.
Let’s not let another election cycle pass without taking advantage of this opportunity to get more Missourians access to health care.
Sherry Buchanan lives in Joplin.
