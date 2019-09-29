Recently, The Joplin Globe wrote an editorial (Sept. 17) advocating that different groups “adopt parks or features within parks” to support the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department in the maintenance of the 1,070-acre city park system. In fact, Wildcat Glades Friends Group is doing exactly as the Globe suggests.
Wildcat Glades Friends Group formed in the spring of 2018 to “protect the area known as Wildcat Park and the surrounding chert glade environment, habitat and wildlife.”
In the past year and a half, the Friends Group has set up and maintained trash barrels on the 3.5-mile loop trail at Wildcat Park. Last spring, cleanup of the area below the bluffs was completed with the help of Joplin’s ROTC, and more than 30 bags of litter were removed. When the litter problem recurred, the Friends Group teamed up with Joplin Canoe and Kayak, Redings Mills volunteers and the city of Joplin to take out another 25 bags of trash. This is in addition to the weekly litter picked up when Friends Group volunteers walk the trail, local roads and parking lots.
When the loop trail flooded with heavy rains, our volunteers moved the gravel back onto the trail. At one particular area, this was done three times. Drainage on the trail has been greatly improved by trenching and placing drainage pipes under the trail. The edges of the trail have been cut back by volunteers. Tables in the park have been painted. Informational kiosks in the park are regularly updated with information about the local flora and fauna and park activities. Pet waste bags are provided for people walking the trail with their dogs.
The Friends Group is also renovating the old abandoned ball fields at Wildcat Park. Much has been done at this site, removing most of the old baseball fencing, painting the buildings, building a children’s play area and cutting the grass.
The Friends Group also has big plans for the area including an educational cottage (with a generous donation from the American Water Charitable Foundation), a wetland, monarch butterfly garden, return of native plant species and expansion of the play area with natural features.
All of these activities and more are completed through a memorandum of understanding with the city and with the cooperation and assistance of Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, and Jake Cowen, park superintendent, and the park staff.
To support the Friends Group in accomplishing its mission, like us on Facebook, visit our website, or participate as a volunteer, donor and/or member.
We are a volunteer-driven organization, approved as a nonprofit by the IRS, and actively maintaining and improving the beautiful Wildcat Park and surrounding chert glades — a unique treasure for the city of Joplin.
Steve Gaarder is president of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
