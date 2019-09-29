Near the end of August, President Donald Trump tweeted, “We have to start looking for a new News outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore.”
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto responded on air with, “... Mr. President, we don’t work for you.” The ensuing spat lasted for several days. Time will tell if this schism will amount to anything more.
On Aug. 31, National Public Radio interviewed Carl Cameron, a former Fox News chief political correspondent. Cameron said, “It’s good to see the news department of Fox News calling Trump out and not being bullied.”
When asked, “How was it that Donald Trump seemed to take over Fox News?” Cameron replied, “Ratings ... ratings equal revenue, and revenue is what matters to the people at the highest levels of the corporation.”
The people at the highest level of Fox are Rupert Murdoch along with sons Lachlan and James. Rupert Murdoch is a media mogul who has cultivated heads of state in his native Australia and in Great Britain.
Murdoch has met every American president since John Kennedy, and some of them relaxed U.S. Federal Communications Commission regulations, allowing Murdoch to become an American citizen while increasing his U.S. media holdings. With President Trump, he has succeeded in cultivating the close relationship that eluded him with past presidents. This relationship is paying handsomely for Rupert Murdoch.
According to The New Yorker magazine, “Under Trump, the government has consistently furthered Murdoch’s business interests, to the detriment of his rivals.”
Reed Hundt, former FCC chairman, was quoted in the magazine as saying, “There have been three moves in the regulatory and antitrust world” involving telecommunications “that are extremely unusual, and the only way to explain them is that they’re pro-Fox, pro-Fox and pro-Fox.”
For President Trump, having the support of Murdoch and Fox News is essential. The Fox News audience has become Trump’s base.
Yet, during the 2016 campaign, Murdoch disparaged Trump’s candidacy. He tweeted that Trump was “embarrassing his friends” and “the whole country.” An editorial in Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal called Trump’s candidacy a “catastrophe.”
While Murdoch didn’t know that Trump would become president, he did create the niche audience that would become Trump’s base. Hundt said that Murdoch presented an idea for a cable news outlet that would follow the pattern of his tabloids in Australia and England. Blair Levin, former chief of staff at the FCC said, “Fox’s great insight wasn’t necessarily that there was a great desire for a conservative point of view. The genius was seeing that there’s an attraction to fear-based, anger-based politics.”
In 1996, Murdoch hired Roger Ailes to create his conservative TV news outlet. Ailes, who died in 2017, was a master of attack politics and wedge issues. He invented programming, Levin argues, “that confirmed all your worst instincts — Fox News’ fundamental business model became driving fear.”
Fox’s goals are ratings and money.
The Trump-Murdoch relationship is far from certain. During Ailes’ last days at Fox, Gabriel Sherman, an Ailes biographer, says that Ailes warned Murdoch, “Trump gets great ratings, but if you’re not careful he’s going to end up totally controlling Fox News.”
As for Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto’s assertion — “Mr. President, we don’t work for you,” — time will tell. The relationship between Murdoch and Trump gives Murdoch unprecedented power to control telecommunications and to influence U.S. politicians.
In return, the niche of viewers Murdoch carved out has become “the Trump base.” If the relationship between the two men should sour, do those viewers remain loyal to Trump? Or will they simply switch to the next political figure supported by Fox News? Time will tell.
Susanna Smith lives in Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.