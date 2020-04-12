Tobi Yerokun: Joplin can get a win on COVID-19

In the summer of 2017, I worked with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help assess and develop a plan for the effects of the Zika virus on the U.S. Virgin Islands.
As a Johns Hopkins trained public health physician, I was responsible for informing other physicians on the island of the key messages from the CDC and updating them on the latest local statistics on the transmission of the virus. It was not easy to convince people to wear long sleeves on a tropical island. Zika was scary for a lot of people, but I learned that a clear, consistent message from leadership can reduce the potential negative effects of an epidemic on a community.
Fear, frustration and freedom are all words that I have heard quite frequently in Joplin since COVID-19 became a thing. Fear of the unknown and whether you, your family or loved ones will contract and potentially die from the virus. Frustration that there is no clear, consistent message from leadership on what we actually should and should not do during this time. And concern for the freedoms that we are accustomed to here in America and whether our rights are being violated in this process.
There is not a single human being on earth whose life hasn’t been affected in some way by this virus. We are hearing about the 1.5 million cases worldwide with almost 85,000 deaths, the U.S. with more than 400,000 cases and 13,000 deaths, and the terrifying economic impact that all of this has had. The virus is here and affecting real people.
We do know that there is a typical pattern of behavior when it comes to viral spread in this country. They affect the more populated cities first, then disperse to the less populated areas. With the novel coronavirus, this gives the less populated areas such as Joplin the distinct advantage of getting ahead of its likely spread in the community.
We have all heard of examples of what happens when you do not get ahead of it, particularly in New York and New Orleans, where their health care systems are beyond capacity right now. They are running out of personal protective equipment for health care workers, and clinicians are having to make tough decisions about who gets life-saving ventilators and who does not — a decision no American physician would think he would ever have to make. But this seems like a big-city issue. A resident of Joplin may be easily removed from what is happening in those large cities.
But what is happening in Albany, Georgia, might hit home. It’s a town of about 70,000, barely larger than Joplin, with nearly 1,000 cases and 56 deaths from COVID-19 in Dougherty County, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. As you can imagine, the community there is being devastated by this virus, and the effects will last for a long time. Albany issued a shelter-in-place ordinance two weeks ago and is still having new cases reported now.
On April 6, Joplin implemented a shelter-in-place ordinance with 11 confirmed cases in Jasper County and six in Newton County. This is definitely a step in the right direction for reducing the impact of COVID-19 admissions on our local hospitals. For Joplin, the shelter-in-place ordinance is not where the public health effort should end. This is a time to develop better systems of communication, improve the efficiency of our public services so that no Joplin resident ends up disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and most importantly, support the community in protecting each other.
Joplin needs this win in protecting its residents. Joplin cannot afford to be Albany. But there has to be a concerted effort by community leaders to make sure that happens. Public health and disaster response 101 say: This is a public health issue, so the loudest voices should be the public health departments. Their knowledge and recommendations should be coordinated with the local medical community. That collective voice should be the primary guide for political leadership on decision making for the community. And there should be a coordinated effort to get the message out via all available media and information outlets. Some of that is happening, but there is opportunity for more.
Rural communities may have an even worse outcome than large cities due to the higher rates of comorbidities, particular cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and more difficult access to appropriate level of care. This is why early adoption of the shelter-in-place order, hygienic practices and social distancing are so important. Joplin cannot wait for unproven drugs or a vaccine that will take more than a year to test and bring to market.
This is a time for action. It is the time to listen to the expertise of national and international public health experts. Most people would follow the advice of Warren Buffet on a good investment. We should follow recommendations of the National Institutes of Health and the CDC. We already know there will be an economic and social impact on this community even with preventive methods in place, but it could be overwhelming if we do not prepare for the worst and the worst happens. Now is the time for Joplin’s public health leaders to take advantage of the opportunity to get ahead in protecting the community.
Imagine that when all this is said and done, Joplin is able to say that it is a model community for small towns across the country. It got ahead of the spread of the virus, reduced its impact on the local healthcare system, and strengthened its public health delivery through coordination of local leaders giving clear and precise information to the community. That is the opportunity here. That is the win. And Joplin cannot afford to lose.
Dr. Tobi Yerokun is medical director of Mercy Hospital Joplin's Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center.
