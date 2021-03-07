On the Sunday talk shows, after the Congressional sergeants-at-arms rejected additional security when intelligence identified radical groups intent on riot, and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol occurred, the question was asked whether Trumpism would fade and where will his followers go.
I would like to answer that question by first laying out former President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and then identifying what Trumpsters have learned from his four years in office.
The world’s most prosperous economy was generated by Trump, including:
• More jobs — three times government experts’ predictions.
• Middle-class family income up about $6,000.
• Unemployment at 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years and the lowest number on unemployment ever recorded.
• Tax legislation provided a family of four making $75,000 more than $2,000 in tax savings.
• The corporate tax rate, cut from 35% to 21% (competitive with other developed countries), brought more than $1.5 trillion repatriated from overseas.
• Massive deregulation eliminated eight regulations for every regulation added.
• Approval times for major infrastructure projects reduced from 10 years to two.
Trump went after fair-trade arrangements, overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement and replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and he confronted China and the World Trade Organization bureaucracy where trade issues were bogged down for years. He improved trade fairness with Japan, South Korea and the European Union and worked out better agriculture trade issues with more than 50 foreign countries. Barriers to energy exploration and production were removed, allowing us to be free of dependence on Middle East oil and the strings attached thereto. We are now the leading energy producer in the world.
Trump appointed more than 230 federal judges, including nearly one-third of appellate seats. Appellate seats were filled for the first time in more than 40 years. By chance, he had the opportunity to appoint three of the current nine U.S. Supreme Court judges.
Southern border security efforts brought illegal entry down significantly. Trump took leadership abroad as well. He demanded NATO live up to its own financial commitments; pushed U.N. reforms, cutting $1.3 billion from its spending; and pressured Iran financially over its nuclear ambitions and its terrorist operations. China had visions of dominating the international telecommunications system, but Trump confronted its state-controlled technology and rallied countries to reject implanting the Chinese gear. He has practically extracted us from Middle East wars and ended the Islamic State group’s territorial holdings while bringing normalized relations between four Arab countries and Israel.
Trump improved Department of Veterans Affairs performance, signed significant criminal justice reforms, directed anti-abortion initiatives worldwide and was the first president to attend the annual March for Life national rally in Washington, D.C. He directed religious liberty initiatives worldwide.
What did Trumpsters learn during his tenure?
We learned some of our most venerated institutions were infected with partisans, and they violated oath and law attempting to drive Trump from office. We knew mainstream media was biased; we didn’t know they were partisan to the point of declaring it their duty (The New York Times) to do all possible to remove him from office. We had heard of globalists and then we learned the depth and breadth of the cabal is worldwide and includes Big Tech and business, placing the interests of the U.S. second to their agendas. We knew the far left was there; we didn’t know how the leadership of the Democratic Party would accede to the socialists and radicals of the progressive movement. Trump drew out the globalists, the RINOs, the press and the Democratic Party’s animus for all to see, on a daily basis.
So what will the Trumpists do now?
We won’t go away. We won’t follow a Mitt Romney or a George Bush. We won’t buy in to “unity” when we’ve witnessed name-calling accusations and venom and the depth of the D.C. swamp. We will watch closely what is done to the manipulation of our discourse by Facebook and Twitter.
No, we have been awakened. Trump pulled about 5 million more votes in the 2020 election than in 2016, including a significant increase in Black and Latino votes.
The next round of Republican candidates for president has a road map available to win us over. If they have the fortitude to withstand what faces them, they can win in 2024.
