I pride myself on being a good man. I’m typically very friendly, usually very easy to get along with. I could make friends with a wild animal. With the help of my wife over the years of dating and being engaged, I always try to do the right thing. I’m often thinking of others. I try not to put myself first very often. I just really consider myself a good person.
That’s not to say I don’t have flaws. I’m an ultra-competitive person. My argumentative personality gets the best of me sometimes. My desire to be correct and be knowledgeable on topics that I’m heavily invested in can get in the way of the genuine side of me. Combine my competitive nature and arguing mentality with a relatively short fuse when it comes to anger, and sometimes you’ll see a side of me that I’m embarrassed to admit actually exists.
Which brings me to the 10 reasons I’ll be a better man by the end of June: I’ve started coaching a youth baseball team this summer. The 10 boys on this team are the 10 reasons I’ll be a better man later this summer than I am today.
This was something I’d considered doing this past winter for a basketball league at the YMCA. But with the extra time it would take up and my wife not exactly wanting to lose any more time together, I elected not to.
This time, I wasn’t even thinking about coaching. I didn’t know anything about the opportunity. It was just presented to me one day, and I was pretty much told I was chosen and I was going to do it if I wanted to — with my wife there to help me.
Of course it sounded fun to me, so my response — “Well, I would enjoy it, but I’ve never coached before. I don’t know if you want me to do it” — was enough for them to sign us up.
I’m glad they did. These 10 little guys will be a blessing for the next month or so and have been for the past month.
Once practices began, my wife and I told the boys we wanted to help teach them baseball. We wanted to help them all become great baseball players, but most importantly, we wanted to teach them how to become better teammates and better people.
Little did I know they were going to be helping me become a better man.
They keep me on my toes. They’ve taught me patience. I’m growing more mature in my decision making because of them. I have to watch what I say and how I say it. I have to watch my actions. I have to be consistent. I must be reliable. I must be loyal. I have to be dedicated.
Ever since volunteering to lead these boys on the field, I’ve tried very hard to be all of these things for them as well as for their parents when communicating plans and practice and game times.
This consistent practice at being the best I can be for these kids will help me as I move forward in life. It will help me be a better employee. I will become a better husband. With us expecting a child at the end of the year, I’ll be more prepared to be a father. They’re helping me become a better man.
They’ve given me an opportunity to teach the game I’ve always loved. I can remember just how much I loved it as I was growing up. I obsessed over it. I was a student of the game. I wanted to learn everything there was to know about it. I wanted to become the best. I wanted to be like former World Series MVP of the St. Louis Cardinals, David Eckstein. I was certain I’d be in the MLB one day.
Teaching these young boys my favorite game has allowed me to reminisce lately of my days at their age.
Are all 10 of these boys going to follow in my footsteps of being obsessed with baseball? Certainly not. Will they all go on to eventually play high school baseball? Probably not. Will they all play baseball next year? Maybe. Who knows?
What I do know is they’re making an impact on my life that I’ll never forget.
I hope by the end of the season I’ve made a lasting impact on their lives. I hope they can one day, some 15-plus years from now, look back and reminisce about their youth baseball days just like I am now.
