Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.