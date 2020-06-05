Victor Sly: Community must unite to find solutions

A message to our black community:
I would be remiss if I did not address the pain and despair the black community is feeling these days. As a former police officer of the Joplin Police Department, I am writing this letter to let you know that I am thinking of you.
As a young man who grew up in the inner city of Kansas City during the turbulent ‘60s, it is overwhelmingly heartbreaking that our nation still faces the same persistent systemic racism as we did then and as have all of those before us. You are not alone in your feelings of outrage, grief and anger.
For more than 150 years as a people, we have invested our lives in total progress, committed to creating better spaces for all people to thrive in America and abroad. The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others at the hands of police brutality and the racial injustice that follows have sent shockwaves through the nation and our communities at an already challenging time. We can’t afford to go backward.
These times call for our community to unite with our family, friends, churches and civic organizations to find solutions that previous generations could not. With such unity, together we can impact the story in ways that make America a safer place for tomorrow.
The question people are asking around the nation is, “What can we do to effect change?” The most effective yet the most underutilized weapon we have is our vote. In the 2016 presidential election, African Americans voted 7 percent less than in 2012. Our true strength exists in our vote. Let’s use it in city, state and federal elections during 2020 and every other opportunity that we have from now on. The Constitution gives us the right to vote — so let’s use it.
The First Amendment also guarantees you the right to free speech, to assemble and to petition your government. If you participate in protests, please march peacefully, safely (wearing your mask), responsibly and lawfully.
As a man of faith, I encourage you not to forget God nor to give up on prayer. The Bible teaches us that “faith without works is dead,” and so as a community of faith, with the grace of God we must continue to work together see this matter through.
As the world continues to witness our collective resilience, please remember who you are: strong and brilliant men and women who are powerful beyond measure, wonderfully made and infinitely whole. As citizens of this great nation, we honor your place in this world and expect you all to be the change this country needs to see.
Stay safe and vigilant, because black lives really do matter.
Victor Sly is president of the Joplin NAACP.
