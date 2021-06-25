My sister and I are close emotionally but far away, both physically and politically. I live about 70 miles away from where I was born (Springfield). My sister was born 4 years later — to the day — in the same city. Following Methodist minister Dad, we grew up in various Ozark and Western Missouri towns. Our paths then diverged. While my sister moved after college and has not lived in Missouri for more than 5 decades, I have lived within a couple of hundred miles of Springfield virtually my whole life. Meanwhile my sister has lived in 4 states, all in the South or Southeast, and has retired to rural Western North Carolina.
I am a retired nurse, trained in Springfield. My sister is an epidemiologist with master's in public health and a doctorate degree, both from the University of North Carolina. Interestingly, we have long realized that our careers and home life mirrored each other. We used to joke that she was in research and I was in development. She specialized in the study of health disparities of mothers and their infants. She and her husband adopted a baby girl, their only child and the light of their lives. My long nursing career included working for a community-based organization that used evidence-based methods to help new moms adjust to motherhood. I took time off to raise 4 wonderful children.
Our dad was a moderate Democrat; our mom was a moderate Republican. They were married 49 years before Mom died. I am in my 58th year of marriage, my sister is in her 56th and our younger brother is in his 54th. While our family values are quite similar, politically I moved right and my sister moved left. The gap is so great now that it’s hard for us to discuss current affairs. She says she sometimes thinks our paths began diverging because of the town where we were living when we were young adolescents. Our family lived in a small, Ozark town when I was in middle school. We then moved to a small city within the greater Kansas City metro area when she was in third grade. I couldn’t go to school dances, but there was no such restriction for her.
Despite these differences, we come together strongly around what to do about COVID-19. We realize that vaccination is the road out of this mess and decry the politicization and demonizing that keep so many people in our respective communities from doing the obviously right thing for themselves and others. As of June 23, fewer than half of the residents in her home county in North Carolina and in city of Joplin where I live have been vaccinated. The situation is even worse in outlying Jasper County, where 20.3% of residents have been fully vaccinated. There is a surge of new cases in Jasper County, with a 64% increase reported June 23 over the previous 14-day average. Within the past few weeks, the unvaccinated sister of the husband of one of my daughters died of COVID-19 at the age of 45.
Springfield is the county seat of Greene County. Recently it has been spotlighted in the national news for a major COVID-19 outbreak. On June 23 there were 97 cases, representing a 43% increase over the previous 14 days. I am the proud grandmother of nine great kids (some of whom are old enough to resent being called kids). Each year the grandchildren come together from as far away as Dallas and central Louisiana to spend a week with Grandma at “Grandma’s Camp.” This year’s camp is next week. They were planning to venture to Springfield for a day, but they may be reconsidering this because some of the children are too young to be vaccinated. They would have to be unmasked while eating out, and this is a dangerous venture, especially with the rampant spread of the delta variant.
Because of where my sister retired, our local communities have many similarities, sadly including low vaccination rates. I recently told her that those who say they are waiting for more information before deciding to get vaccinated should realize that they have enough information. For most people, any supposed downside to the shot is more than offset by the tremendous upsides. Together, we entreat our friends, neighbors, and fellow political allies to get vaccinated. Let’s just get this one right thing done.
