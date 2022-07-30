It is time to begin preparing for a new school year, and a return to a solid educational foundation. Stakeholders in the Joplin school system must all face a hard reality — technology can be both a personal convenience and an educational detriment.
Cellphones in the classroom, while occasionally helpful, have become a severe hindrance to student learning. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology found students “spending up to 20% of their classroom time texting, emailing, surfing the web, checking social media, and playing games.” In an EdWeek Research Center survey, 56% of educators found that students are “too often off-task,” with a majority stating that such students are playing digital games during class. About 25% reported that students are also watching videos or are engaged in social media.
Students’ constant “attachment” to their phones is also hindering their ability to concentrate and learn. Dozens of studies, journal articles and books such as “Stolen Focus,” by Johann Hari, explain the dangers of too much screen time and cellphone distraction. A 2021 Stanford University study showed that multitasking decreases efficiency of completing a given task.
Furthermore, having to battle classroom cellphone use causes disruptions and tension. Many students simply cannot control their cellphone addiction — it does not help that tech giants have purposely designed devices to be habit forming. Teachers often find themselves in ongoing battles with errant students; some exhausted teachers give-up the fight in the hope of reducing arguments.
Student use of personal devices to cheat and plagiarize is hitting new all-time highs. According to Online-Education.net, 65% of students report that others have used phones to cheat, 58% of students stated that they or others are involved in recording and distributing test questions, 26% admit to using smartphones to store information to look at during a test or exam, and 35% admit to using a cellphone at least once to cheat at school. Only 3% of parents think their child has never used a cellphone to cheat.
But the damage goes beyond all this. According to a 2017 study by JAMA Pediatrics, 14% of youths reported sending sexts, and 27% reported receiving sexts. And if all this is not getting your attention, read about the San Jose students using their cellphones in school to buy drugs — leading to a March 5 death by overdose.
The “cellphones during school problem” is a national problem, so Joplin is not immune.
1. Classroom student cellphone distractions are eroding learning.
2. Students are increasingly using phones to play games, cheat, harass, bully the weak and even engage in sexting.
3. Some are even using cellphones in school to arrange clandestine meetings and even drug deals.
No particular groups are to blame for this situation. Just as it took rapid rising automobile deaths to make Americans accept the necessity of seat belts, is it only recent data that now make us aware of the need to restrict the use of cellphones in school. For the sake of our students, all stakeholders should unite to implement, as other school districts have, an in-school ban of cellphones. Initially, this solution may seem draconian. However, after much discussion by many, there is no other effective and workable solution.
Some parent might say, “But we’ve taught our student to only use their cellphone in a proper manner.”
Of course, many do discuss proper phone use with their students. Unfortunately, I have often seen even the best of students slip up and improperly use their cellphone. We should also recognize that while many of us have also discussed the dangers of drinking too much soda, we nonetheless accept a schoolwide ban on that legal — and some say necessary — product.
Someone else might argue that they must constantly be able to immediately communicate with their student. However, one should also consider that one of the primary reasons for sending your child off to school is to allow your student uninterrupted learning (as students had enjoyed for over a century and a half until recently). Even if some emergency necessitating quick communication were to arise, Joplin schools are more than able to develop a concurrent communication plan.
Finally, some are concerned with being able to contact their student(s) if a major disaster were to strike. Your child’s safety has little to do with carrying a cellphone while under the protection of school officials. The district is capable of developing a communication and action plan that could both free students from the problems associated with cellphones, and help ease the mind of worried parents.
When one seriously examines the broad, insidious damage being caused by student in-school cellphone use against the very few concrete benefits, a districtwide ban of student in-school use can be clearly viewed as the best workable solution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.