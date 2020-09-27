I am writing to express my opinion that I find the recent criticism of Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter to be without merit.
Chamber members and apparently some members of the City Council and residents of Joplin have been critical of Teeter’s public statements about the need for diversity and recognition of implicit bias toward minorities. My firm has been a member of the chamber for 60 years. I view the principal purpose of the chamber to be to promote business in the Joplin area. Quite frankly, there have been times during that 60 years when I have felt that the chamber was more interested in protecting local business from outside competition.
More recently, and especially under Teeter’s direction, the chamber has shown a willingness to be proactive toward bringing in outside business development to this area. In that regard, I find Teeter’s statement to be precisely on point.
We need to recognize that throughout this country our business leaders are younger and more racially diverse than ever. We cannot expect national corporations and businesses to relocate or establish facilities in this area if those leaders do not believe this community is open and welcoming to the diversity among themselves and their employees.
I do not know Teeter personally. I do know that, like me, he is a member of a family that has been engaged in business in the Joplin area for multiple generations. He is a successful businessman and an attorney. He did not take the job as chamber president because of the salary. He has that job because he is sincerely interested in promoting the Joplin area. We are fortunate to have a person of his abilities as chamber president.
Because of his broad experience, Teeter recognizes the changing aspects of the world of business. That world is dependent upon technology and the current generation of young business professionals is attuned to technology. They have grown up with technology. They represent our future and the future of business. If we as a community are not willing to accept that change, we will wither and die.
I find the attitude of the Joplin City Council toward Teeter to be condescending. It is if they are saying, “We will not deal with you, young man, we will only deal with your bosses.” If I was on the chamber board, I would send a message back to the City Council telling them that they will deal with our president or not deal with us at all.
I am a member of the baby boom generation. We have produced three of the last four presidents of this country. We have had our time, and we have had our say. It is time to step aside and allow the younger generation to take control. As a parent and grandparent of millennials, I find the criticism of them by my generation to be unfounded. They are bright, talented and selfless in their commitment to make the world a better place.
We are guilty of leaving them with a mess both economically and environmentally. I believe that they are up to the challenge, and I believe that if this community wants to progress into the 21st century, we must open our arms to them and make them feel welcome. I find Teeter’s efforts to encourage their participation to be one of the best things that this community has going for it.
William Fleischaker is a Joplin attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.