It is one of the most remarkable — and unlikely — documents in the American canon, cobbled together on scraps of paper by a Baptist minister in jail in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963.
The depth and breadth of wisdom contained in that letter reveals why Martin Luther King Jr. was — and is — such a gift to the nation.
Give it a read today or, failing that, listen to King read it in his own rich voice at http://okra.stanford.edu/transcription/audio/630416001.mp3.
Biblical prophets, a Greek philosopher, and a host of Christian and Jewish thinkers — from Augustine to Thomas Aquinas to Reinhold Niebuhr —are brought to bear by King.
We cite below excerpts and invite everyone to consider King’s wisdom:
“I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
n
“You may well ask: ‘Why direct action? Why sit ins, marches and so forth? Isn’t negotiation a better path?’ You are quite right in calling for negotiation. Indeed, this is the very purpose of direct action. Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue.”
n
“Lamentably, it is an historical fact that privileged groups seldom give up their privileges voluntarily. ... We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
n
“One may well ask: ‘How can you advocate breaking some laws and obeying others?’ The answer lies in the fact that there are two types of laws: just and unjust. I would be the first to advocate obeying just laws. One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
n
“Paul Tillich has said that sin is separation. Is not segregation an existential expression of man’s tragic separation, his awful estrangement, his terrible sinfulness?”
n
“I must make two honest confessions to you, my Christian and Jewish brothers. First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice. ...”
n
“Over the past few years I have consistently preached that nonviolence demands that the means we use must be as pure as the ends we seek. I have tried to make clear that it is wrong to use immoral means to attain moral ends. But now I must affirm that it is just as wrong, or perhaps even more so, to use moral means to preserve immoral ends.”
n
“Yours for the cause of Peace and Brotherhood, Martin Luther King, Jr.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.