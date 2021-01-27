I am mystified and somewhat alarmed by the debate about what to do with Ewert swimming pool. People talk about having a pool they can be proud of, that people can see is “ours” when they drive by on Seventh Street.
What? Are we going to have a “Black pool” and a “white pool”? That sounds like something from our segregated past. People of every skin color from ebony to albino are welcome at Schifferdecker and Cunningham pools. All the pools and parks are ours.
Building a splash park at Ewert makes nothing but sense. It is $1 million less than remodeling the pool, which is a significant amount of money. It also lessens the problem of a shortage of lifeguards. More important is that a splash pad gives Joplin a new feature for our parks. The splash pad in Webb City is wildly popular. During the summer it is packed with young children and their families picnicking nearby watching their children play. I feel certain a splash pad in Ewert would be equally popular, and of course it would welcome people of every shade of skin color.
People in Joplin, no matter their skin color, mix and mingle at all our parks. These parks belong to us. Our tax money pays for them and members of our families maintain and staff them. As we travel through our community we should take pride in our parks because all of them are ours.
Mary Gaarder
Joplin
