COVID-19 has person rethinking health care
Do you want the person cleaning your teeth and flipping your burgers to be sick with no health insurance?
This coronavirus epidemic has made me think about the importance of everyone having good health insurance and the role for our government to be involved in keeping the citizens of our nation healthy.
Doesn’t a medical plan that uses our money to keep people well and doesn’t spend most of it on administrative costs make sense?
Call it what you like, American health care for all, a universal health plan or something else, just help us elect more politicians who can give us affordable, quality health insurance for all citizens of the USA.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
