It’s my money, and I prefer to keep Republic as my curbside trash cart pickup hauler. I have no service complaints with Republic, and normally, they pickup and clear the street in front of my home by 8:30 a.m. every Friday.
It works; don’t try to rethink it.
My recycling efforts — mostly clean paper products — either get dropped off at Joplin Workshops, Joplin Recycling Center or put in the drop carts at the post office that gets picked up by Innovative Products (Carthage Workshop) and get shredded and baled and sold as income used for payroll. Or sometimes, I take my previously read Joplin Globes bundled to FiberLite on Davis Boulevard, and they grind them into insulation product, which they sell for income.
Republic has told you several times the operational cost for curbside recycle cart pickup is higher than income because of low volume users.
In summary, keep Republic and don’t force feed me recycling with your alternative.
Morris Glaze
Former board member of Region M Solid Waste Board
Joplin
