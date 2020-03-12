Vote 'Yes' on April 7 for Joplin school plan
I’ve driven by Dover Hill a lot. From my time as a student at Ozark Christian College until today, I’ve wondered why this beautiful land hasn’t been used for common good. Turns out, that’s always been the hope.
Back in 1928, the Landreth family donated the land to the city of Joplin with the understanding that it would be used for the public. Dover Hill has waited since then, and now it seems the time has come.
Columbia and West Central (elementary schools) have served generations of Joplin students well, but recent inspections indicate that the buildings no longer meet the needs of our city’s students. Change is coming. We have the ability to give them the best change on April 7.
A yes vote for the bond issue in April means that Joplin’s students will have access to a brand-new building, the student/teacher ratio will remain below the state average, and schools across the city will reap financial benefits.
Most importantly, a yes vote won’t raise our taxes, but it will give us an opportunity to leave our own legacy. It allows us to finish what the Landreth family began nearly a century ago. That’s something we should all want to be a part of.
Eric Epperson
Joplin
