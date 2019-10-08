Outreach to lost souls created impression
When I was working ships out of Baltimore, I often stayed in an old YMCA located near the docks. It was the slum part of town, surrounded by bars and strip joints.
There was a mission there that held services in an abandoned storefront, marked only by a small sign set out on the sidewalk. It was where I went to church. The sponsoring church had a van that roamed the streets picking up all the alcoholics and addicts who slept on the sidewalks and brought them to church.
The "draw" was a free hot breakfast served only after the preaching was over — that way every person was forced to listen to a sermon before he could eat.
And every Sunday, that faithful pastor stood up there with all the stench and smell and preached the gospel of Christ's love and forgiveness to those lost souls.
It was a form of outreach that I had never witnessed before, and will never forget.
Gordon Thompson
Grove, Okla.
