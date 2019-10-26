Disgusted with Trump’s behavior
When Donald Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and took his word over our own intelligence agencies that Russia never interfered in our 2016 election, I was appalled.
I spent 13 months as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam to protect our democracy with free and fair elections and to stop the expansion of communism. I risked my life, as many others did, some making the ultimate sacrifice while others were wounded physically and mentally in their service to the country.
Now, we have a commander in chief who has actually bragged about how he stayed out of Vietnam with deferments, has never confronted Putin with the 2016 election interference, and has used the office of the presidency to extort Ukraine into investigating his political opponents in exchange for congressional-allocated funds to defend themselves against Russian aggression.
I find this disgusting.
Next time you thank a veteran for their service to protect our democracy, please assure yourself that you will protect our democracy as well.
Gary Porter
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.