Reporting exposing Trump’s incompetence
Geoff Caldwell (Globe, March 30) devoted his column to complaining about NBC coverage of the Arizona couple who erroneously ingested the wrong form of a chemical, chloroquine, that President Trump was frequently mentioning as a possible breakthrough treatment for COVID 19.
Caldwell’s interpretation: The mainstream media are intentionally slanting their reporting to damage him politically. To drive the point home he reprised a previous column of his that made the same charge about reporting just before the 2016 election.
The Arizona woman was quoted in the article as saying, “Trump kept saying it was pretty much a cure.” That was her unwise interpretation, but correctly reported. This shows the power of presidential statements and why they should be made carefully and with forethought. And that is the true moral of the incident, I submit, not that the mainstream media are all colluding to damage the President. Really? CNN, NBC, ABC, PBS, and all the major newspapers of the nation in a conspiracy to thwart him? Seems absurd to me.
It turns out that the French study that the chloroquine was based on was neither random nor peer-reviewed and has come under criticism by experts in the field. What we have here is a president who doesn’t respect science and who routinely issues impulsive and misleading opinions about technical issues. When journalists report the truth, it sounds like an attack because it reveals presidential incompetence.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
