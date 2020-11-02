Pandemic no longer front-page news
It seems to me the pandemic should no longer draw hysteria-inducing front-page attention (Pandemic forces football forfeits, Globe, Oct. 31).
How about the large majority of teams that played? These teams' players, coaches, administrators and parents have fulfilled a pledge to beat down the pandemic. They should receive much more than equal credit for doing so.
The Globe is yet again proving it prefers tricks to treats.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
----------
Don't for forward with Memorial Run
The Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci law firm has been a strong supporter and premier sponsor of the Joplin Memorial Run for many, many years.
However, this year JVM wants the community to know that JVM does not support the decision to have this event during the pandemic. This event violates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mass gatherings. Specifically, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in our area and hospitals are reporting more inpatient cases of COVID-19 than ever, JVM has urged the organizers to not move forward with this race.
Scott Vorhees
Joplin
----------
Mountain bike trails damaging city parks
This is in response to the article (Globe, Oct. 26) about new mountain bike trails at Morse Park in Neosho.
What were you thinking? Mountain biking and trail building destroy wildlife habitat. Mountain biking is environmentally destructive. There is no good reason to allow bicycles on any unpaved trail.
A favorite myth of mountain bikers is that mountain biking is no more harmful to wildlife, people and the environment than hiking and that science supports that view. Of course, it's not true. To settle the matter once and for all, I read all of the research they cited and wrote a review of the research on mountain biking impacts (see https://mjvande.info/scb7.htm). I found that of the seven studies cited, all were written by mountain bikers, and in every case, the authors misinterpreted their own data in order to come to the conclusion they favored. They also studiously avoided mentioning another scientific study that did not favor mountain biking and came to the opposite conclusions.
Mountain biking accelerates erosion, creates V-shaped ruts, kills small animals and plants on and next to the trail, drives wildlife and other trail users out of the area, and, worst of all, teaches kids that the rough treatment of nature is OK. (It's not.) What's good about that?
To see exactly what harm mountain biking does to the land, watch this five-minute video: http://vimeo.com/48784297.
The common thread among those who want more recreation in our parks is total ignorance about and disinterest in the wildlife whose homes are in these parks are. Yes, if humans are the only beings that matter, it is simply a conflict among humans (but even then, allowing bikes on trails harms the majority of park users — hikers and equestrians — who can no longer safely and peacefully enjoy their parks).
The parks aren't gymnasiums or racetracks or even human playgrounds. They are wildlife habitat, which is precisely why they are attractive to humans. Activities such as mountain biking, that destroy habitat, violate the charter of the parks.
Mike Vandeman
San Ramon, Calif.
----------
Allegation against Trump not proven or sourced
First of all, I gladly claim the mantle of being a proud conservative.
I certainly appreciate Jim Williams' letter to the editor (Globe, Oct. 30). It gives me an opportunity to clarify my position with regard to the slanderous article in The Atlantic claiming President Donald Trump called our fallen military personnel “suckers and losers” and the subsequent column published in the Globe treating that as fact.
In truth, The Atlantic article never referenced any sources, nor will it. I find this curious. If it were true, why would one hesitate to step forward?
Numerous personnel (some of whom are no friend to our president, such as John Bolton and former chief of staff John Kelly), were present when he supposedly uttered these words — they deny it as a total fabrication.
My ultimate point in writing the Globe was to question its wisdom in printing a totally unsupported accusation and the effect it has of furthering an untruth.
If we want that from our news sources, we have CNN and MSNBC at our fingertips.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to clarify.
Perry Davis
Joplin
----------
Spooklight article brings back memories
When I read the Spooklight article (Better Living, Oct. 2), it brought to memory how often we visited it and how much we enjoyed each trip every week. There would be six or seven cars filled with Joplinites and visitors from St. Louis; Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and as far away as California. We couldn't get there quick enough because of the excitement of wondering if would see it tonight again.
One night, the Highway Patrol followed us until I guess he realized we must be going to the Spooklight. He went around us and went on his way.
You had to know how to get there. We even crossed a small bed of water. It is probably improved now, but it didn't matter — we wanted to see the Spooklight.
We would park along the road, and we would be in complete quietness because if you were the least bit noisy it would not appear and your trip would be in vain.
Many times, we would see it begin to appear out of nowhere, way down the road. It would be shaky, as if it was moving toward us. We were amazed at the appearance, and suddenly it would disappear. What an awesome thrill.
Thanks for the historic review of the Spooklight.
Betty Smith
Joplin
