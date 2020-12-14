Electoral College not representative
This letter concerns the termination of the Electoral College. In my opinion, this process does not represent "government by the people."
Albert Fisher Jr.
Joplin
Ashamed of modern Republican Party
When President Donald Trump was elected, it scared me — continuous lies spewed as truth. He lied so often, repeating those lies ad infinitum, until many people believed he was telling the truth.
His recent behavior is that of a spoiled bully.
I have always thought of myself as a moderate Republican. I am ashamed of the present Republican Party.
Roy Langford
Joplin
Trump's legacy that of a failed president
President Donald Trump's legal battle to overthrow the presidential election is coming to a bitter end for him. Unanimously, there was no credible evidence to support Trump's false allegations that the election was rigged or the votes were fraudulently counted. Nevertheless, he still denies the cold, hard fact that he will soon lose his office.
One of Trump's pet sayings is, "Everyone loves me." To the contrary, approximately 81 million voters disagreed with his vision. Treacherously, Trump attempted to bully the Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to turn over the electoral votes won by President-elect Joe Biden. The governor had the decency not to comply.
Recently, a news reporter asked Republican senators how many of them accepted Biden as our president-elect. Nearly 30% agreed, and the remaining 70% refused to answer this simple question. Shamefully, these senators failed to acknowledge Biden had won the election — further dividing our nation in these perilous times. Undoubtedly, their reasons were politically motivated, placing the self needs over the country's needs.
Trump believes if you consistently lie about the same subject, the more likely the public will eventually agree with you. He's right.
It is my personal opinion Trump's presidential legacy will be that of a failed president.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
Trump deserves credit for Operation Warp Speed
I thought it might be a good idea to briefly mention the effect of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed as the national media will no doubt do everything in its power to minimize his very important role.
The shortest length of time needed to develop and to get approved a viral vaccine prior to Operation Warp Speed had been four years. Operation Warp Speed has done it now in nine months.
Just as important as the development of the vaccine has been the elimination of red tape. Because the government rarely adds any value or expedience to an effort like this, Trump turned to leaders within private industry (those evil Big Pharma guys whom Biden will soon enough be disparaging) to develop production in needed supplies such as injection needles, cold storage, transportation and logistics, and prioritization of recipients.
Although it seems almost beyond belief that he has had to do this — Trump has also prioritized distribution and immunization to Americans first (for those vaccines produced in the United States).
Although those on the left have given Trump personal credit for the deaths of any many because of the virus, we’ll see what credit he is given for saving the lives of literally millions around the world.
I’ll bet not much.
Perry Davis
Joplin
Those opposing masks willfully ignorant
It’s really quite simple. These are the facts:
• COVID-19 is real. It doesn’t matter where it came from.
• It has killed 300,000 Americans so far, and the worst is yet to come.
• We just experienced the highest death toll from the virus in a single day — more than 3,000 Americans dead. That’s a 9/11 every day.
• Aside from quarantine, masks have proven to be the most effective means of preventing infection, both for the mask wearers and those around them. There is a very tiny percentage of people who have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, and they should not be in public.
• You can be infected and contagious and not know it because many of those who are infected and contagious exhibit no symptoms.
So if you refuse to wear a mask in public, you are either actually or willfully ignorant, or you do not care for either yourself or those around you. That is a fact.
Wear a mask.
Scott Cragin
Joplin
Rent, food relief needed now
In response to Cynthia Changyit Levin's letter (Globe, Dec. 9), we not only need to support people around the world but also address the urgent situation in our own country. Numbers continue to climb in St. Louis and our country regarding COVID-19. We continue to reach new records for hospitalizations and deaths. However, if the rent relief doesn’t come soon to our city and every city in this country, we will have a bigger health crisis on our hands.
If Congress cannot pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that includes both rental relief and nutrition assistance, we could soon have millions of people hungry and sleeping in the streets in the dead of winter or living with relatives, which will only make the pandemic worse.
I call on our U.S. senators from Missouri, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, to support a strong COVID-19 relief package that includes a 15% boost in the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit and at least $25 billion in rental assistance to prevent a mass homelessness crisis in the dead of winter.
We should be prioritizing taking care of our own Americans in this country and doing so immediately.
Sarah Miller
University City
