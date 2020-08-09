Editorial should reflect area voters
The Globe did a wonderful job of a side-by-side comparison of “yes vs. no” on Amendment 2. The voters representing your readership, however, overwhelmingly disagree with your editorial (Globe, Aug. 6). A large majority of rural Missourians seem to clearly understand the practical, nonpolitical problem. The significant economic issues facing Missouri and the nation preclude the current undertaking of a costly expansion to Medicaid.
Your published opinion should be attuned to your voters.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
-------
School reopening plans put grandparents at risk
As we go into this challenging school year, we need to keep in mind that more than 6.5 million children in the United States currently live with at least one grandparent, accounting for approximately 10% of all children nationally. About 40% of these grandparents have helped care for their grandchildren for at least five years or more. Women comprise 65% of the grandparents living with grandchildren.
Although the data incorporated in the next census will be questioned because of the reduced gathering time during a period when additional time is needed because of the virus, the next census will probably show a continuation of current trends. In the case of children living in grandparent households, the percentage climbed from 3% to more than 7% between 1970 and 2010. In 2012, almost 4% of all households contain children and grandparents, with a trend line showing a continued increase, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The above figures become important as we approach the opening of schools and the expected viral transmission increase between students. Students will infect one another, then infect their parents or grandparents when returning home. In approximately 1 million homes, the student will return to a home that has no parent but rather only a grandparent or grandparents. With the older age of grandparents or great-grandparents, the severity of the virus increases. Thus, the importance of remote learning for students living in a grandparent environment will increase.
The increased death rates and illness among grandparents will add further obstacles to returning to normalized school situations as well as problems of child relocation and associated emotional problems.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
-------
Trusting expanded mail-in voting is delusional
On Tuesday, my spouse and I voted in the Missouri primary election. Mask wearing and social distancing were practiced. It felt safer and more convenient than the trips we make to our big-box grocery store — a seemingly weekly requirement.
This morning (Aug. 5), I calmly read the results in the Globe.
Contrast this with New York City’s primary on June 23, which incorporated expanded mail-in voting. After six weeks, the counting and certification remain incomplete. Some ballots were not even mailed to voters until the day before the election. An unknown number of returned ballots — perhaps thousands — do not have postmarks, leaving election officials unable to ascertain when and where the return of these ballots occurred.
At one point, they lost track of which ballots had and had not been counted. State and local officials are blaming each other. Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of disgruntled candidates.
It is delusional to think that expanded mail-in voting will make our electoral process safer, more secure or less vulnerable to fraud and litigation.
Larry Addington
Joplin
