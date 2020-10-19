No changes needed for Ewert Park Pool
Ewert Park is being neglected in many ways.
How can there be lifeguards for other parks but not at Ewert?
When lifeguards are hired, their employment should be for the needs of the city park system, not for certain parks.
Let all parks be opened on certain days, and the lifeguards would be at work at the pools.
There is a right way to work out things that make it equal for all. Let Ewert Park remain as it is — no wading pool. There is a need for Ewert Park as it is because of the overcrowding at other pools. Most people use Ewert Pool because there is not a danger of too many people.
There should be a limit on attendance. How will you honestly know if there is an incident?
The tax money is received from all residents, so let it be used equally.
The skateboard area was added after Ewert Pool, so don't make it a priority.
Children need to feel safe, and lifeguards are all they need. Hire lifeguards to work at the all the pools regardless.
Betty Smith
Joplin
-------
We are not the people our ancestors were
Well, we seem to be proving that we aren’t up to what our ancestors were able to do during the 1918 flu pandemic this world faced. Maybe it is because there were fewer of us then, maybe it is because we think we know so much now that we think we are invulnerable.
We are not.
The lack of caring for your fellow man is despicable. No one feels that way anymore in our public at large. We are heading into the season when something like this would be at its worst.
The numbers are increasing, and we put blinders on. I am embarrassed to be part of all this as a person who respects what past history has shown us. If the men and women who suffered through what they did in the past to give us a chance could see what we are now, I wonder if they even would have even suffered like they did.
I’m talking about all people and races — we are Americans — the rest of the world used to want to have our freedoms. Now they aren’t as sure; we are not leading as we once did. Freedom isn’t about political parties. If we can’t continue to be the people of freedom, what can all these people of the rest of world have to want to be a part of?
We don’t need the lack of caring for one another because of strife. Love your fellow man and do unto them as you would want done unto you — it really is that easy to say, and that much harder to understand, but you have to try.
Don’t categorize someone because of outward perception, and be wary of the ones who are habitual users of others.
No one is owed anything in life; if you do right, you have earned your way.
It’s the recognition for something like that that has been lost.
Work hard and you have earned your way to be part of America. Too many have done so before you for anything less to be acceptable.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
-------
Anti-abortion voters support Chuck Smith in Kansas
The stakes in November are extremely high, not only nationally but locally as well.
We are electing our county officials as well as our state senator and all house representatives statewide. One of the important House races is right here in Pittsburg, the 3rd District, currently held by Monica Murnan. Her opponent is Chuck Smith. Both reside in Pittsburg and both are anti-abortion, but is Murnan really anti-abortion?
She is a Democrat, and the party's national platform is anything but anti-abortion. She supports Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who is anything but anti-abortion. According to Kansans for Life, Murnan doesn’t support anti-abortion bills and votes "no" on them. That doesn’t equate to being anti-abortion at all.
We have a friend who currently serves as a Kansas legislator who agrees with Kansass for Life that Murnan does not support these issues. The last straw for us was her "no" vote on putting the Value Them Both proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot for a vote of the people. Apparently she doesn’t think the electorate of Kansas is capable of making a decision on whether to overturn a decision by seven unelected jurists that it is permissible in the state of Kansas to kill babies clear up to the date of delivery.
So with her "no" vote, the issue was defeated 80-41, needing a two-thirds affirmative vote to pass, so it couldn’t be put on the ballot for the residents of Kansas to vote on it. One more "yes" vote would have done it, but she said no.
I guarantee that Chuck Smith would never deny Kansans a chance to vote on this proposed amendment or any proposed constitutional amendment. The people should have the opportunity to have their voices heard and have a chance to elect a candidate who represents all residents, especially the unborn.
Vote Chuck Smith for 3rd District state representative. We are.
Jerry and Donna Gorman
Pittsburg, Kan.
----------
Sunday column in Globe was 'beyond the pale'
Many of us who are subscribers to The Joplin Globe are abundantly aware of the bias shown toward our president. Nothing could be more demonstrable than the letter you published (Oct. 18) from Joseph Morgan of Clearwater, Florida.
To publish a completely unverified accusation that our president called veterans “losers and suckers” when so many have come forward to totally discount the accusations — well, you’ve stepped beyond the pale.
I so wish some enterprising person with connections to the city of Joplin would give the Globe a little competition. I’d love to be a shareholder.
The Joplin Globe has totally gotten off track from anything resembling journalism and in fact appears to be on a suicide mission as it continues to insult its patrons.
Perry Davis
Joplin
