Hawley's election criticism 'baseless'
I am a Missouri constitutional attorney writing in response to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's op-ed (Globe, Jan. 14) in which he continued to lie to the people of Missouri.
Hawley's objection to Pennsylvania's election results is baseless. The senator claims that Pennsylvania changed its election laws "last year." The update actually came in 2019 and was unanimously supported by Republican legislators; the only "no" votes came from Democrats. This was not some haphazard response to COVID-19.
The senator claims that Pennsylvania's constitution prohibits mail-in voting. Article VII, Section 14 of Pennsylvania's constitution does not prohibit mail-in voting. Republicans and Democrats agree, including the senators and the attorney general for Pennsylvania.
Hawley claims that the courts refused to do their jobs. The courts considered and rejected President Donald Trump's many challenges. One of the most recent rejections to Pennsylvania's election came from a judge appointed by the president.
You don't have to take my word for any of this. Take a look for yourself. Or look me up. I'm happy to answer questions.
Elad Gross
St. Louis
-------
Hawley should be removed from Senate
I read with great interest an article by Rudi Keller of Missouri Independent (Globe, Jan. 8).
In this article, David Humphreys, a highly respected businessman and philanthropist from Joplin who is also interested and involved in politics, nationally and locally, had much to say about Missouri’s junior U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and his role in the recent invasion of our Capitol by misguided and violent followers of President Donald Trump. Humphreys is quoted as calling Hawley a “political opportunist” who used “irresponsible, inflammatory and dangerous tactics” to incite the rioting that took over the U.S. Capitol. The article goes on to say that Humphreys’ comments came but a few hours after Hawley’s political mentor, former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, said in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that supporting Hawley was the "worst mistake I ever made in my life.”
Now understand, both of these men, Humphreys and Danforth, are highly respected, even honored within Republican circles, and both had supported Hawley in his run for Senate — but now both seem to have withdrawn their support. Humphreys told the Independent that Hawley should be censured by his Senate colleagues for his actions.
Now, up to this point, I find myself in complete agreement with both Humphreys and Danforth (one of my all-time political heroes). Where I do disagree with Humphreys is that I believe Hawley’s actions, and that of all who signed on to this seditious action of trying to override the will of the American people in violation of our Constitution for their own self-serving purposes, must be met with a more appropriate consequence. I believe that their actions are no less than those of Benedict Arnold and deserve the punishment of being expelled from their seats.
Just in case you are interested, I am a 100% pure independent and have, ever since 1960, voted for candidates from all parties: Republican, Democrat and third party. I have no interest in party politics. In fact I consider party politics to be a lazy and irresponsible way of determining one’s vote. More than what party a person belongs to, I am interested only in their commitment to our Constitutional promise of equality for all, their expressed dreams and vision for a better nation, state and local community, and their integrity.
Toward this end, I do a great deal of research on each candidate in national, state and local elections. I do understand that no candidate can do everything that they promise, but I look for the one who, if they could do all they promise, would make our nation a brighter light for the world to see, one who would improve the lives of all people in our nation, state and local community. Sometimes my pick is the right one and sometimes not — but I try. I refuse to leave my brain out of the process.
My view of Hawley is not about the party he belongs to but only that he was willing to destroy our democracy for his own self-centered purpose. I believe that he is an embarrassment to the people of Missouri and to the Republican Party and that he should not be allowed to continue any longer to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Gary Thomas
Webb City
-------
Social media not uniting Americans
Social media was supposed to bring our world closer together, but it seems as if it has caused the opposite effect. Look at what is happening around our world today. If a riot happens, a person is killed by a police officer, and even if an elected official does something someone does not like, it automatically goes out and the world can make a judgment before all the facts come in.
In the case against the president, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is again having her say before all the facts come in. She made it clear before President Donald Trump was sworn in that he should be impeached. That is all she has talked about for four years. I just hope Congress will make it just as hard on President-elect Joe Biden as they have on President Trump for the next four years.
Free speech appears to be the first thing that will go, and then our additional freedoms will start to disappear.
As for myself, I will continue to pray for our country and leaders.
Ken Comer
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.