Historic homes tour in Joplin a success
The Joplin historical homes tour was a great success. We thank the hospitable owners for allowing us to step inside and peek into their wonderful homes. We thank you for occupying and protecting these lovely historic structures.
And three cheers to the members of Murphysburg and all the volunteers who participated in making the event a memorable occasion.
A house teaches us many lessons by allowing further insight into the craftsmanship, architectural styles, floor plans and building materials of that era. The structures reflect on the original owners, builders, architects and the neighborhoods they inhabit. Of course, there is the aging process and the alterations that occurred through the years that tell a story all of their own.
Joplin will continue to evolve, but it is our historic sites and places that define our city’s past. Our older residential communities offer a common relatable experience and a place to learn about a distant time in our city’s early development.
Although we have lost some fascinating homes, there are still many historical gems left to appreciate. In Murphysburg, historic preservation is very much alive. Preserving and protecting the historic residential fabric is an essential connection to those who came before us. These homes are constant reminders uniquely linked to our treasured past.
Brad Belk
Preservation director and curator, Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc.
Globe out of line; this is strike one
As a subscriber to your paper for more than 40 years, I felt I must respond to the Globe editorial (Dec. 12) that you placed in the paper on state Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove.
It saddens me to see the paper making fun of a person for their beliefs. I cannot recall ever seeing an editorial by the paper making fun of someone's religion.
I wrote an article that was published on this very subject (Nov. 19, 2018) about the goddess statue being removed for cleaning. I realize that it is a statue that is not worshiped today, but my point is, why should it be put back up? Taxpayers spend money to restore it and remount it. Why not just put up an American flag or nothing at all?
To me, it makes no sense for a statue of a Roman goddess of agriculture and fertility to be atop our Capitol building.
This letter will probably not be published, but with the paper trying to sell more newspapers, you would think you would like to retain current subscribers.
This is strike one.
Ken Comer
Joplin
Editorial clever, a delight to read
Just wanted to express my pleasure for the editorial (Globe, Dec. 12) regarding state state Rep. Mike Moon. This was so clever and a delight to read. I usually read every word on the editorial page (all sides, so as to keep myself informed). My compliments to all members of the editorial board for a job well done.
I don't always agree but certainly welcome all views. Thanks for the good work.
Cecie Fritz
Joplin
Column misses mark all over
I have always tried, and many times failed, to attack the position of another writer rather than attack the writer personally.
Thus, I disagree with every assumption, every accusation, every suggestion that Robin Abcarian, an opinion writer for a Los Angeles newspaper, made in her column (Globe, Dec. 13).
David Turner
Lamar
