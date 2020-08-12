Column fills in history of Unity Baptist Church
I am wondering which African American church Bill Caldwell was saying Capt. C.A. Dieter built (Globe, July 26) on East Seventh Street, to which Thomas Connor donated $5,000.
In approximately 1881, two churches were in existence: Second Baptist Church at Seventh Street and Kentucky Avenue was pastored by the Rev. H.H. Curtis. St. John's Baptist Church was on East Second Street, and the Rev. W.S. Blake was pastor.
The two churches united and became one. Ida Murray, a charter member, suggested the name of Unity Baptist Church — ideal for its beginning in 1901.
A storm demolished the building, and services were held for some time at the Jasper County courthouse building at Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue. A generous gift from Connor, a Joplin philanthropist, was a blessing. A new edifice was erected at 511 E. Seventh St. in 1904. A picture of that church can be seen at the Joplin Historical Museum.
In 1922, the Rev. J.T. Smith became pastor. During his years of service, he saw the growth of the city as well as the church. Seventh Street became a marked highway. For the safety of the residents and as an improvement for Joplin, the Seventh Street viaduct was built.
The membership of the church thought it wise to move. Unity Baptist Church was rebuilt in 1939 at its present location, 615 Minnesota Ave. The old church and parsonage were demolished. Pastors of the church were Smith, then the Rev. C.W. Dawson, the Rev. Harry Givens and now Rufus Kelly.
The information printed in Bill Caldwell's column will be added to our history because records were lost from 1901-1908.
Thank you, Mr. Caldwell, for your information, and it is a blessing to know about Christopher August Dieter. Keep up the good work.
Betty Smith
Joplin
Where is the person who will lead America forward?
Ronald Reagan was the last president we had who managed to do great things.
Political parties can say all they want against him, but what he did was what a simple yet honest American would do. Leave politics aside and you will see that he was a truly genuine American who dealt with a communist threat. He didn’t give up. I would wish I could do the same in his place.
It really wasn’t about politics. He stood against Soviet aggression in a way no other politician would. Because he wasn’t a politician, he was a strong believer in being American. He understood that the USSR was weak and that we shouldn’t give in to it.
What would today's politicians have done? They would have given in and changed the shape of the world as we know it today.
I wish I knew the person who could lead us forward — politics seems to be showing us that no one can. That can’t be right; we have fought for freedom and lived free for too long to give up what the rest of the world's people has strived to be: free. We are still what most countries of the world want to be: free.
As Americans, we have lost what that really means. We will be a third-world country, if a country at all. Weakness makes us conquerable.
Do the weak people of our nation have to feel the things that our military men have already fought for? You have to understand or we will have lost all our past suffering.
I would like to think that I came from those older generations of people; they were and still are my real heroes for what I have.
Without them, we would be living a completely different life, and it wouldn’t be free.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
Stand for anthem to honor veterans
I would like to congratulate Donna Baker and George Martin for their well-written letters to the editor in Sunday’s paper (Globe, July 26). Both speak of the flag and the America it stands for.
My father was a career military man and served in World War II. Days were different then. We would get a letter written by him and then censored every so often. No phone calls or Skype — only the nightly news to report what was happening. You would hope no military men showed up at your door.
He didn’t see my sister until she was 3. He was fighting for our country. When he returned home, tears rolled down his face when he saw the flag or heard the national anthem or "God Bless America." We were all proud Americans who loved our God and our country.
I lived in Washington, D.C., and visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier many times. We cannot let our buried soldiers' lives be forgotten. We must keep America the land of the free and home of the brave. I am so proud of anyone who only kneels to God, who loves the flag and the country it stands for.
Geoff Caldwell had a really right-on article in Sunday’s paper (Globe, Aug. 2) also. President Donald Trump is not perfect, but he is working for us. People have put him in the position of being damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. On Election Day, we will not be voting for our next Sunday school teacher but someone to continue making America great again.
Let’s be the people who love God, love our country and love all people because every life matters.
Barbara Haskew
Joplin
