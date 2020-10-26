Judges should not rewrite Constitution
Politics is a contact sport. I am surprised Susan Estrich didn't know that when she wrote her column (Globe, Oct. 22).
I watched the John Roberts hearings, and he has been a huge disappointment for me. I watched the Robert Bork hearings, and I got exactly what I expected as the nominee educated the Democrats on law and they didn't like it. The result is a new word in our language, "He has been Borked." I watched as Anita Hill, without witnesses or proof, tried to ruin a good judge. I watched as a woman, without witnesses or proof, tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh.
Originalism is the opposite of Estrich's definition — it means the Founding Fathers wrote what they meant and meant what they wrote. They made a provision for later generations to change the document. Estrich's heroes prefer to make those changes from the courtroom. They know the people would never make such changes to the Constitution as the Democrats want and have gotten.
What is happening is not degraded but is uplifted by returning to the things the Founding Fathers put in our Constitution regarding the high court. The court is supposed to tell us what the law says as it relates to the Constitution. They are not supposed to rewrite the document from the bench.
The rule of law is necessary for the survival of our republic — not our democracy, as we do not have a democracy.
If the "bum" you mention is President Donald Trump, then, as a lawyer, you must know he is required to name a nominee to fill a vacancy. It is apparent to me that you wanted the nomination delayed in case former Vice President Biden wins the election, and then you will get a left-wing liberal nut job on the court if you get the votes in the Senate.
And you complain about the court being about politics? About Trump's actions to be degrading? Really?
Politics is a contact sport.
David Turner
Lamar
-------
Protect voters from intimidation at polls
In the upcoming election, we have one candidate who is asking his voters to become poll watchers. His intent does not appear to be to ensure a fair election but to intimidate voters by having those poll watchers show up with guns to scare off voters. The point of this letter is to ask local sheriffs and local police chiefs if they plan on protecting voters from intimidation.
Trump is urging his people to make sure that only his voters are allowed in the voting booths, showing up with guns, violating other peoples rights. That is not an accusation, it is simply what the Trump campaign is asking of its adherents.
People with guns intimidate, and I can think of no other reason to show up at polling places with a weapon other than to intimidate voters. Voter intimidation is against the law, and frankly, failure to remedy that situation implies complicity on the part of law enforcement agencies.
Will these agencies ensure voters of their safety as they vote? It is a simple question and requires a straight answer.
Ken Schnick
Jasper
-------
Trump brings disrespect to office of presidency
I wrote the following and decided not to offer it for publication until I watched the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. I can’t use the word "presidential" because Trump just couldn’t shut his mouth. All he can do is insult and bully.
Out of respect for the office, I’ve been reluctant to release how Trump makes me feel, but he has gotten by on all the respect that others have earned. In my opinion, he has failed at earning respect, and he has done just the opposite.
I was just about to send this to the paper when he caught COVID-19 because of his own recklessness. I feel bad for the medical and security detail required to treat and protect him while he lets his ego run wild.
By the way, the special antibodies he was injected with were developed from the stem cells of aborted fetuses. What a bunch of hypocrites the Republican Party can be when it suits its needs.
Again, I waited a few days hoping to see just a smidgeon of humility. Sorry for our country, his behavior only got worse. He even used his own son to display how he thinks COVID-19 is really no big deal. Too bad 225,000 dead Americans couldn’t get the presidential treatment.
Well, my poor old camel just couldn’t hold up one more straw. When he personally put the life of the governor of Michigan and her family in mortal danger, he shattered all and any form of respect that until now the office of the president has held without doubt or comparison.
If he really supports our military, he would have been proud to pay his fair share in taxes, yet he brags about being so smart not to pay what he owes.
Trump, show us your tax returns. Biden has shown his for the past 40 years.
I will not call Trump the president without adding two asterisks: one for being impeached and the other for being elected with Russian aid.
Mr. President, if this is what winning is all about, please stop. You’re killing us.
Sam Calvin
Joplin
-------
Amendment 3 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Do not be duped by Amendment 3, which is not written in the interests of the people.
Amendment 3 was written by GOP lawmakers to reverse Clean Missouri, an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that we the people voted into law in 2018 by a 62% majority. Clean Missouri institutes a fairer, bipartisan way of redistricting to correct gerrymandering that, before Clean Missouri, strongly favored one party.
Not only would Amendment 3 undo Clean Missouri’s bipartisan map rules, but Amendment 3 proposes not to count children in district maps. What this means is that local governments with high concentrations of children lose revenue and representation. Children will lose services. And our corner of Missouri would be one of those areas to lose funding and representation. Amendment 3 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Amendment 3 says it will ban gifts from paid lobbyists. That sounds good, but the reality is that Clean Missouri already took care of that by limiting gifts to $5. Before Clean Missouri, gifts were unlimited. So Amendment 3 is effectively only reducing gifts by $5, and Amendment 3 makes exemptions for some lobbyists. Amendment 3 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Amendment 3 says it will reduce senate campaign contributions. But the truth is that Amendment 3 only reduces them by $100. Amendment 3 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Do not be duped. Vote "no" on Amendment 3, and let Clean Missouri stand.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
----------
Sanctity of life needs to be restored
I am anti-abortion. Life begins at conception and continues through natural death. The sanctity of life needs to be restored, and voting is a good way to work toward that goal. I am writing this letter to inform and remind my fellow Americans that voting is a vital part of being an American.
Our country was built on fundamental rights — “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" that were "endowed by our Creator,” as stated in the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration also says, “That whenever any form of government becomes destructive ... it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it ... and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles ... to effect their safety and happiness.”
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The Second Amendment protects our right to keep and bear arms.
All of these things have been recently attacked.
Rosmarie McMullen
Lamar
----------
Harris, Pelosi will be pull Biden's strings
It is encouraging to see the number of folks turning out to vote in the current election — if only they would be so enthusiastic for local offices and issues.
That said, the less encouraging side of it is how and why they made their choices. The debates were pathetic, and with all three major television networks clearly supporting Biden/Harris, getting real and honest reporting was and still is a joke.
I have my issues with President Donald Trump, but they concern his personal behavior more than his actions as president. Had it not been for this virus, opinions would be markedly different. Sadly, the virus was not and is not his fault although the opposing party is doing its best to make it seem so. If one thinks former Vice President Biden would actually be president if elected, I believe you should rethink what has been obvious for some time. One needs to remember how former President Barack Obama treated him when he was vice president ... and I still need to know the truth about how his son acquired his wealth when it appears he has no expertise in anything except acquiring money.
If elected, Biden will sit in the oval office, but Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi will be the puppet masters. Trump is and always will be self-aggrandizing. If you understand how he was raised, you understand why he is, but you will also understand that "winning" really is what drives him and winning is what I want for this country, across the board.
We have to get control of this virus, we have to make all folks equal, and we absolutely need to clean the swamp in Washington. Way too many of those making decisions have been in office so long that they feel entitled. They abuse the perks of their office, trade their votes on issues for self-interest and revel in a system that allows them to work part time year after year after year.
We don't have a perfect candidate for president, and never have to my knowledge, but which one we choose this time is more important than I think most people realize.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
