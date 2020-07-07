Mask opponents peddle nonsense
My wife's family has lived in Joplin for decades. For the City Council to not mandate wearing masks is irresponsible. Study after study has conclusively demonstrated that wearing face coverings dramatically decreases the spread of the virus.
Contrary to what those who oppose wearing masks say, this is not about one's freedom; it is a public health issue. No one thinks twice when a restaurant posts a sign saying no shoes, no shirt, no service. People don't flood city hall complaining their rights are violated because they can't eat barefoot and shirtless at a nice restaurant.
Joplin's many seniors, including my mother-in-law, are at great risk because of the misguided nonsense being peddled by those opposed to mandated face coverings.
Robert Klein
Deerfield, Ill.
--------
Joplin gets publicity for the wrong reasons
Great. Our town was the subject of an article in The Washington Post (July 4) for all the wrong reasons. If only we could have been featured for being vigilant and careful in our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
Charlene Wellman
Joplin
---------
Community leaders missing in action
On behalf of my 90-year-old parents and myself, I respectfully disagree with our local leaders and their missing-in-action response to the rising coronavirus caseload in Southwest Missouri.
Our lucky break in the spring has led to a false sense of security. Now what we’re doing as a community boils down to disrespecting our elders and those with compromised health, and to disrespecting our doctors, nurses and health care workers who shouldn’t have to risk their lives when they go to work.
Back in March and April, we saw outbreaks in meat processing plants in the Midwest and elsewhere. At that point, did you begin working with state health authorities and the mangers from Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, Butterball, etc., to ensure that adequate safety and testing measures were in place to protect our workers and prevent outbreaks in these and similar facilities most prone to rapid spread? It’s water under the bridge now but not too late to make sure we’re better prepared for the fall. We expect these companies to live up to their community responsibilities just like the rest of us.
Of course, this novel pandemic is a challenge to all of us. We’re learning as we go and looking for the right balance of safety and getting work and school life back to normal. But my conservative Southwest Missouri childhood taught me a few things that I’m not seeing in our leaders right now.
First, we were taught to find the people who know what they’re talking about and listen to them. Second, we knew to keep working until we solved the problem — we might go about it in a different way, but we have the ingenuity to find solutions that work. Third, we were taught to own up to our mistakes and never to cry over a little personal sacrifice. And most importantly, we were taught to take care of our neighbors as we would have them care for us.
Local leaders, show me a curve that’s going down.
Lisa Thomas
Carthage
---------
Take responsibility and wear masks
I would like to thank Geoff Caldwell for his column (Globe, July 5). The first three paragraphs where he highlighted some of President John F. Kennedy’s Vanderbilt speech was excellent in its timing.
“Our privileges can be no greater than our obligations.”
I have had similar thoughts for a long time. Instead of a Bill of Rights, why not rename it a Bill of Responsibilities, where I, as an individual may enjoy all of the freedoms laid out as long as I don’t tread on the freedoms of others. Kind of a layman's oath to do no harm.
Jim Williams' letter (July 5) gave an example of how we are failing in our responsibility to each other by not wearing masks. On July 3, the first day of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandatory mask order, I went to Pittsburg early that morning. I went into three businesses and saw eight people without masks. Five of them were employees of the companies I visited, and two of the five were managers.
During the mid 1970s I spent a couple of years in Japan. Their culture is different from ours, and they are very cognizant of the spread of disease. It was not uncommon to see numerous people wearing a mask while going down any street. They took responsibility to not spread any germs. I’m willing to bet that they have not suffered near the effects of COVID-19 that we have.
Then there is our beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci, who admitted he lied to us back in April when he said we didn’t need a mask. He rationalized his deception by saying he was trying to preserve resources for the medical community. I wonder how much harm that caused: How much does his deception play into the mindset of those who still will not don a mask?
It's time to step up, take responsibility for your community and mask up. Then consider how this mindset of taking responsibility might affect the others issues of our time.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
