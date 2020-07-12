Medicaid expansion needed in Missouri
After working in the medical field for more than 15 years in both Missouri and Texas, and after finding out both from my own and my patients' experiences how easy it is to lose your health insurance, I am convinced that our health care system in general needs a major overhaul.
How do you lose your health insurance? Let me count the ways.
The easiest way is to lose your job.
Another way is when your supervisors decide to cut your hours just enough so that you no longer qualify for your company's health insurance.
A third way is if you were on Medicaid and suddenly the laws of your state changed and you earn too much money to qualify.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the case for almost a quarter-million hardworking Missourians, whose incomes were below the federal poverty level, yet they earned too much money to qualify for Medicaid. They fell into the "Medicaid gap," which happens when a state government chooses not to expand Medicaid.
In the small number of states — including Missouri — whose governments have chosen not to expand Medicaid, what happens to low-income working people with no insurance when they get sick? Having no doctor, they often wait until they are extremely ill and then go to the emergency room. They are then unable to pay their bills.
If these patients had Medicaid, their hospital bills would get paid, and the hospital would have a better chance of staying afloat. As it is, several of our rural hospitals have had to close, leaving rural health care professionals out of a job and rural communities without a hospital.
But there is a small ray of hope because thanks to a successful ballot initiative by the people of Missouri, we will actually get to vote on Medicaid expansion on Aug. 4. When it is time to vote, I hope everyone will remember that we, as a city, state and nation, are only as strong as our weakest link.
Instead of saying goodbye to our federal tax dollars, let us bring those dollars back to Missouri to fund Medicaid expansion here. Let us take care of our neighbors and help everyone in Missouri get access to health care. Let us vote for Medicaid expansion.
Maria M. Bailey
Joplin
--------
Plan needed for Memorial Hall
Memorial Hall should have been on top of Joplin's priority list years ago; if so, it would not be in the shape it is today.
That is one thing that happens with the most outstanding historic building in the city of Joplin, overlooking minor repairs that become major structural damage.
Look at Union Depot, once a beautiful landmark. Compare pictures of degradation from time to time.
You have to believe in preservation if you are going to keep things in tiptop shape, not putting work on hold until things are ready to fall apart.
Memorial Hall is the only building like this in Joplin. Where else did you go for major events and entertainment? Nowhere, because Memorial Hall was it, whatever you had scheduled.
The veterans are to be recognized for their services and life-giving actions. They are still paying the price for their poor treatment in whatever area, such as medical care, little decent housing and financial support. They paid a debt they did not create, so why is there a delay in keeping things together? We owe it to them.
We have money for sewer lines, streets, sidewalks, walking and bicycle trails, and anything else you want to fix, but not Memorial Hall. It is shameful.
Betty Smith
Joplin
