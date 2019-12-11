McConnell, GOP are obstructionists
“American families deserve better than this partisan paralysis. Democrats literally obsess over impeachment and obstruct everything else.”
This has recently been the GOP’s mantra but was specifically uttered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Dec. 5 after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment would be drawn up as a matter of Constitutional duty.
I couldn’t agree more that American families deserve better than the current partisan gridlock in Congress. But Mitch McConnell should first look to his own role in obstruction. Randy Weir, conservative journalist and radio personality, recently challenged the GOP to “participate in the process even when you’re losing.”
“(Republicans) filibustered more times during the Obama administration than in all previous history combined. McConnell refused to confirm (President Barack) Obama’s (Supreme Court) nominee because it was an election year ... and now he has over a hundred bills the House passed that he won’t let the Senate vote on, or even debate on, because his side might lose (even though) debate is essential to a functioning democracy.”
Although House legislative accomplishments have received little attention in the press, representatives have been busy doing the peoples’ work. The same week McConnell lambasted the Democrats for inaction, several bills were passed by the House, including a bill to stop illegal robocalls (417-3).
If passing legislation is a priority for McConnell, why has he allowed so few bills to come to the Senate floor? Particularly, why is he ignoring those with bipartisan support such as bringing down prescription drug prices (something the president claims as a priority), providing for universal background checks, supporting net neutrality and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act?
No one senator should have the power to prevent debate and an eventual vote on legislation that could benefit so many.
Catherine Rhoades
Neosho
-----------------------------------------------
Democrats hurting their cause in 2020
When one points their finger at someone else, they sometimes wind up poking themselves in the eye. Democrats have spent more than three years now whining and trying to undo the election results. They simply cannot bring themselves to accept that the majority of the people did not want them and Hillary Clinton in particular.
Adam Schiff is almost beside himself in his eagerness to “get” the president. They can speak of nothing else — in particular the very obvious and damning issue of Joe Biden’s son sitting on the board of a company whose business he knows nothing about and receiving a salary of $50,000 a month for his lack of expertise. That constantly gets brushed aside, as if it is irrelevant, in favor of trying to condemn President Donald Trump for something that no doubt many presidents before him have done time and again.
The only thing they have accomplished is ensuring that I — and likely millions of others — will never vote for any Democrat in 2020.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
----------------------------------------------------
All politicians play dirty in order to win
In response to Robert Ensor’s letter (Globe, Dec. 8) about President Trump playing by the rule: Please, you need to get out of the house and go outside and look around and listen.
Do you really think Trump is the only one not playing by the rules?
What you don’t like is Trump is winning and you still can’t believe it. All politicians play dirty, and this will continue from now on. Some are subtle about it, and others are more vocal.
And for you to call people who like Trump cult followers, shame on you.
In closing, I say to you: Look at all the news and you will see that all politicians play dirty.
Rick Erwin
Nevada
