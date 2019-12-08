President cheats, plays dirty to win
As children, we learned the importance of playing by the rules. If someone didn’t play by the rules, we called it “playing dirty” or “cheating.” We also learned to abide by the saying, “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”
Since when in American life has it been OK to play dirty, to cheat and not play by the rules?
For the president of the United States and his cult followers, the saying now has become, “It’s not how you play the game, it’s whether you win or lose.” It is OK with them to cheat. Winning at all cost is their credo, and if one has to play dirty, then so be it.
Is this really the message that we want to send to our children?
Robert Ensor
Joplin
----------------------------------------------
Republicans trash America's veterans
Here we go again. Just when I started to be proud of being a Vietnam veteran and believing the words, "Thank you for your service," Republicans in Congress have managed to bring me back to reality. They only honor those veterans who totally agree with their agenda.
You only have to look back a few years to see glaring examples of this. The late U.S. Sen. John McCain, when he ran against George W. Bush in the 2000 primary, was trashed as a coward for his time as a prisoner of war, then held up as a war hero a few years later when he ran for president, only to be trashed again when he disagreed with President Donald Trump.
The same for former Secretary of State John Kerry, a man with a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, but he ran against a Republican. Now they are slandering Lt .Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated soldier, because he testified before Congress.
The list goes on and on, but I think you get the drift. It's really sad when some people place party politics above patriotism.
Stephen Langholff
Carl Junction
-----------------------------------------------
Kerry Sachetta deserves education award
Congratulations, Dr. Kerry Sachetta. (Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations for Joplin Schools, recently received the 2019 Excellence in Education Award from Cognia, formerly AdvancED.)
"Earn" is definitely the word that truly describes the work efforts that he puts into whatever the project.
I met Sachetta in 2014 at my front door, where Brad Belk had sent him. He had been to the Joplin Museum Complex seeking information about Lincoln School. His purpose was to know about Marion Dial, principal of Lincoln School. Brad had no information to help him, so he sent Sachetta to my house.
At this time, Sachetta told me he had been here 10 years and only two years before he heard there had been a Lincoln School.
He, with his secretary, was so interested, not sitting behind a desk but meeting with me and my late sister, Susie Reaves, at our family home, where our large collection of history is kept. He was satisfied with what we had to help him get started.
From that day on, he was busy contacting people to learn about Dial, principal of Lincoln School for 36 years.
Because of his untiring efforts, you will find Dial's name inside the entrance of Joplin High School — Marion Dial Administration and Counseling Services.
Lincoln School history was revealed in many ways.
Because of Sachetta's heartfelt, friendly ways and concern, we were able to attend graduation after the tornado, with tickets, when our president, Barack Obama, was the guest speaker. It was a special, memorable moment of history.
Thank you, Dr. Sachetta, my friend, for all your achievements. The award is right. You are so deserving because of your work.
Betty Smith
Joplin
