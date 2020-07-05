Criticism of editorial cartoon misplaced
Recently, Joplin attorney Derek Snyder wrote a column criticizing the Globe (June 17) for publishing a cartoon that was critical of the police.
In the first place, the cartoon was not aimed at all police but pointed out the hypocrisy of police claiming to protect people while one of their number is abusing a man. While the vast majority of law enforcement officials are decent, caring human beings, there are too many who are abusive or willing to look away when one of their fellow officers is acting inappropriately.
The fact that three other officers failed to object when George Floyd was being killed in their presence is one example. The failure of the Louisville police to acknowledge their fault in the killing of Beonna Taylor for several weeks is another.
As an attorney, Snyder is well aware that dishonesty by one attorney can damage the reputation of the entire bar. The same is true of the police.
But even if the cartoon in question is considered offensive, Snyder’s criticism of the Globe editorial board is misplaced. Many if not most political cartoons are offensive to someone. If the Globe were to refuse to publish every cartoon that offended someone, we would see very few political cartoons. I do not want to see such censorship. Even if I disagree or get offended, I would prefer to see the views of others than to only be presented with views with which I agree.
Jim Fleischaker
Joplin
--------
Joplin death rate from COVID-19 low
I just made a comparison from the July 1 COVID-19 Globe tracking cases comparing death rates in Missouri to Joplin's rate including Jasper and Newton counties.
Missouri deaths, at 1,015 out of 21,551 total cases, is a 4.7% death rate — about the same as the U.S rate of 4.8%
Joplin, including Jasper and Newton Counties, deaths totaled six out of 1,226 total cases, or a 0.5% death rate.
Though we have had a surge in both cases and deaths, our death rate is modest compared with the state's 4.7%. Our total deaths would be 61 instead of six if our death rate was the same as the state's rate.
I wonder if our lower rate could be a result of more testing discovering more cases slanting the results. On the other hand, it may be that the low death rate, compared with the state rate, indicates our local efforts are saving lives when compared with the early stages indicated by the statewide death rate.
Perhaps we should give our local health providers more credit and hope that the future is brighter than the interpretation given by our recent surge of five more deaths the past couple of weeks. True, one death is too many, but our six deaths are far better than the 61 we would have if we had the statewide experience.
Let us all hope that we continue our low death rate from COVID-19.
Tom DeMier
Carl Junction
----------
Joplin Council made wrong call on masks
My blood ran cold when I read that the Joplin City Council did not pass the proposed mask ordinance on June 24. I found this incomprehensible to those who contracted the virus and those families whose loved ones have died within our city limits from COVID-19.
Currently, there has been a significant number of new cases in the city, and the number continues to rise daily. It is my opinion some of our city council members are unaware of this devastating fact and prefer to bury their heads in the sand, hoping the wind will blow away the deadly virus. It is an indisputable and proven fact that wearing masks will decrease the risk of catching the virus and passing it to others. Leading doctors and scientists are constantly advocating the wearing of face masks and keeping a safe distance from each other to subvert the deadly virus.
Wearing masks can and has saved thousands of lives. I can't comprehend why so many of our residents reject wearing masks to prevent illness and save lives. Walk into any Walmart on any given day and you'll find an estimated 40% or more not wearing them or not following the one-way marked footprints on the floors. Are they too uncomfortable and too lazy to wear them, or are they uneducated people who lack consideration for others or believe the government is denying them their constitutional rights?
Just perhaps they still think the virus was a hoax created by the liberals for political gains.
These lame excuses simply abet the spread of the deadly virus.
Most egregiously, the city council considered itself more qualified than those (noted doctors and scientists) who have a higher level of intelligence on the subject. One thing you can take to the bank, there are a large number of people who are dissatisfied with the council's conclusions and few agree with their verdict.
Jim Williams
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.