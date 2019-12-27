American character on the line in 2020 election
Anson Burlingame (Globe, Dec. 15) attributes blame for the seemingly endless Afghanistan War to a lack of unity among the public and among Congress. That’s true, as is his observation that the general public no longer shares the war “burden.”
The nature of war has changed, for both economic and technological reasons. Statistics tell the story. Consider average combat deaths per month of U.S. involvement in recent major conflicts:
• World War II (45 months): 9,000.
• Korea (36 months): 970.
• Vietnam (117 months): 495 (dating from the Tonkin Gulf incident).
• Iraq (105 months): 43.
• Afghanistan (218 months): 10.
How to achieve national unity?
As Burlingame knows, a ship tends to take on the personality of her captain, and so, I submit, does a country.
We need leaders who are themselves moral people who have a track record of bringing people together, not dividing them. We need leaders who are students of history, who appreciate the need for allies, who understand the value of the global marketplace, and who tolerate diversity and the need for ordinary people. We need leaders who place the nation’s interests over their own, who value poor children as much as the unborn, and leaders who recognize and value the dedicated professionals in our intelligence and diplomatic communities over their own gut feelings and who recognize that war is not merely a tool but must be used only in actual defense and not nation building. We need leaders who can calm a nation in a crisis and resist goading it into overreaction.
The administration we select in next year’s election will reflect its captain’s nature. American character is on the line.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
Vote your conscience, not the party line
The House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, impeached the president. Now legislators are complaining that the trial in the Senate won't be fair because the Senate has a Republican majority. If this doesn't paint the picture for you, I don't know what will.
As with the most recent presidential campaign, cheating and lying is bad unless you are the one doing it, and whining and complaining are the order of the day if you don't get your way. The Founding Fathers must be spinning in their graves.
We have less than a year before we have the opportunity to be responsible for our own future and that of our children. Pay attention to what the candidates are really about, not what comes out of their mouths. Most are just seeking to protect the cushy place they have made for themselves at your expense.
Vote your conscience, not a party line, and let's take back our country from the playpen that Washington has become.
Diane Slater
Joplin
School start date change concerns 'nonsense'
I read, with a great deal of interest, (Globe, Dec. 16) of the malady facing schools next year.
Oooooooooh, the starting date for schools has changed.
Oooooooooh, the semesters have different number of days.
Oooooooooh, this will affect tourism.
Oooooooooh, this will be difficult ending the winter semester.
If this nonsense wasn't so ridiculous, it might be funny. In 1940, when I started first grade, school started on the Tuesday after Labor day.
We were out of school for George Washington's birthday regardless what day of the week it occurred; we were out of school for Thanksgiving day; we were out of school on Christmas Eve and returned to school Jan. 2 unless it fell on a Saturday or Sunday. We had no spring break, we had no "professional" days for teachers, we didn't take field trips, we had no air conditioned buildings and school ended near the last day of May. We had leaders who cared about educating kids. The concern is not about educating the kids. It is about when school will start and when will it end and how many days off will we get.
Egads! Someday, these kids will vote. Cry about something that really matters.
They, like us in 1940, came into this world as empty vessels, and I can assure you, those vessels will be filled. It is just a matter of what will be put in these minds and what kind of citizens it will produce. I hope their concern will be greater than the day school starts and ends.
David Turner
Lamar
