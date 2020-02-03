Blunt, Hawley violate their oath of office
One of the U.S. Representatives observed that an investigation with witnesses is a trial, whereas one without witnesses is a cover-up.
Our U.S.Senators from Missouri have failed to live up to their Constitutional responsibility and have violated the oath they recently took.
Michael Banks
Joplin
What does the world think of our military?
Recently I was reminded of our president’s pardon of a U.S. Navy SEAL who took pictures of himself and a dead combatant as a trophy and bragged about killing him with a hunting knife.
As a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, when we determined if we won the battle by body count, it was abhorrent to me because as a Marine I carried 20 feet of communication wire that we used to drag bodies out to be counted. Try to imagine being asked to do that over and over again.
How much I resent making a trophy out of dead people.
The U.S. military says this is against the Uniform Code of Military Justice and should be punished. If the members of the military viewed combat like a deer hunt, we would have chaos and the loss of good order and discipline.
The president, having avoided serving in our armed forces himself, has no idea what it takes to maintain good order and discipline. I can understand that, but what I do not understand is why our president failed to take his own military’s advice on such UCMJ matters. He seems to think he knows more about how to maintain military discipline than the military does.
The sad part is that this same SEAL is selling apparel glorifying what the president condoned. Ask yourself: What does the rest of the world think about our military?
James Gann
Pineville
Democrats facing November conundrum
I just read the latest diatribe by Robert Reich (Globe, Jan. 30) complaining of the failure of the House to push its impeachment agenda through the Senate.
As I began to doze off, he asked one final question: What does this mean for the 2020 election?
He’s convinced Democrats are fired up and will turn out in droves to relegate the evil Donald Trump to the sidelines in November.
And who exactly will do that?
Joe Biden? Sorry to announce this, but he is badly failing to the ravages if old age.
Bernie Sanders? I’m not sure most folks in this country are ready for a socialist (one might argue borderline communist) agenda.
Amy Klobuchar? Not electable — she’s too moderate for this party.
Elizabeth Warren? She just has a hard time telling a consistent story.
Michael Bloomberg? Don’t we already have a New York billionaire in office doing a terrific job?
Hillary Clinton? She could once again come to the rescue of the party, but nobody really likes her.
Quite a conundrum.
Perry Davis
Joplin
Keep Memorial Hall alive and well
Joplin must not forget its veterans. Because if you do, you are doing a disservice to those who served and the veterans who gave their lives in a war they did not declare.
They didn't owe any debt but paid the balance with duties unknown to them.
Everyone owes the best of everything to our veterans, who are overlooked in so many ways, such as adequate income, proper medical attention and decent, affordable housing.
Even if you had no one who was a relative serving, veterans made a more secure life for all with the duties they undertook every day.
We do not take care of our veterans like we should, but we can come up with money for everything else. The veteran is still wanting and needing things that are necessary for daily living.
Memorial Hall is for the veterans. It is the only place that has the right history for preservation. There was no other place in Joplin where you could attend so many various activities and enjoy them, even though there was time for certain things to be allowed to mingle.
Why can't we remember the historical reason for Memorial Hall?
"As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he!"
The veterans have lived it, so keep Memorial Hall alive and well!
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.