National debt couldlead to our collapse
A generation ago, the Communist government of the Soviet Union collapsed because it was hopelessly deep in debt, in part because of a fruitless, never-ending war in Afghanistan. It wasn’t because of President Ronald Reagan’s words, “Tear down this wall.” Those words did not have any amazing, magical power as we are often led to believe. The Soviet Union fell simply because of massive economic debt.
Now our own government is incredibly deep in debt, largely because of our wars in the Middle East (including the never-ending one in Afghanistan) since the diabolical attack on 9/11.
When President Bill Clinton left office (regardless of how you feel about his bad morals) the U.S. had a balanced budget. But that rapidly changed after 9/11. Wars are very expensive, not only in the loss of precious lives but in money, too — blood and treasure, my friends.
This country’s debt is now more than $22 trillion. Not $22 billion, but $22 trillion.
This sort of crisis can lead to an apocalyptic fall of our government (as happened to the Soviet Union). It could lead to the end of our democracy. This is not science fiction, but the results could be just as scary as a “Mad Max” movie.
So what is our government doing about this horrible economic nightmare? Same thing the Soviet Union did: nothing. Just simply ignoring the problem.
Maybe it’s handy having a president who has a lot of experience in filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Or at least his business office staff knows how to do it.
One thing is for certain: A country that is trillions of dollars in debt has no business restarting a multibillion dollar NASA deep space program. We have a nice collection of moon rocks. We don’t need any Mars rocks. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out.
Steve Cottrell
Carthage
Blame for immigrationproblems misplaced
Gwen Hunt had a letter in the Globe (July 14) concerning the plight of children in the camps that house illegal immigrants.
I appreciate her concern for children, but she and others in the media are missing the point and the big picture while expounding on the places where people are kept until they can be deported.
The thrust of Hunt’s letter and of the media is the idea that America is at fault, and no blame is or has been placed on the parents of these children nor the country of Mexico, which the parents crossed in their attempt to breach the American border by ignoring America’s immigration laws.
I continue to be surprised that the real culprits are not exposed by the press and that those upholding and enforcing the law are not honored. There is nothing in the values Americans once had that encouraged helping those who break our laws or degrading those who enforce our laws.
Many have reached that point in civilization where they do not take responsibility for their actions, and others put the blame in the wrong place.
As long as the media and the liberals in Congress criticize our government’s handling of this migration of millions; as long as cities defy our laws and offer their hospitality to these people; and as long as our government feeds, clothes and medicates those who come here illegally, they will continue to cross Mexico and defy our borders.
They are invited, but they chose a path that our invitation does not allow. And for that, Hunt, the media and elected officials support the lawbreakers and insult the law enforcers.
Shame on all of them.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.