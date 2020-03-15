Vote 'yes' April 7 for Joplin schools
I was born and raised in Joplin. I went to Kelsey Norman Elementary School and graduated from Joplin High School. I now have two boys who attend Joplin schools.
Some may question why I am so passionate about the April 7 bond request for a new elementary school at Dover Hill, combining Columbia and West Central elementary schools and expanding Kelsey Norman. As a mother and Joplin resident, I want all children to have the same learning opportunities and environment in each and every elementary school. Right now at Kelsey Norman, West Central and Columbia, students, teachers and staff are forced to have class in the hallway or on the stage or learn in a trailer instead of a normal classroom setting.
In today’s business environment, we collaboratively work each and every day. Because of inadequate space, students in these schools are not able to work on projects or lessons in a collaborative manner, thus not experiencing a key work strategy of today’s workforce. As a proud Joplin resident, I want our students now to be the future leaders tomorrow. By giving all Joplin students equitable and safe learning environments, we will be giving all of our students a solid foundation for learning in our community. By doing so, we are showing our commitment to them today with the hope that they will want to stay in or return to the community that stood behind them and supported them in their earliest stages of learning.
As a former Joplin schools student, mother of two Joplin students and a business community member, I ask that each and every registered voter consider voting yes on April 7. This isn’t just a decision for today but one that will have a lasting effect for years and generations to come.
Kelli Perigo
Co-chair, Vote Yes Committee
Joplin
Columbia inadequate for Joplin students
On Sep. 2, 2018, my family celebrated Labor Day with outdoor fun. My twins, Sidney and Finley, were playing when Finley screamed and fell to the ground. He had suffered a spiral fracture of his left femur, resulting in a surgery in Kansas City that left him bound to a wheelchair for nearly two months.
As a Columbia Elementary School family, Finley could not use the facilities at the school. Columbia was built shortly after the beginning of the 20th century — well before the Americans with Disabilities Act that required public facilities to ensure access for disabled people. For Finley, that meant almost two months out of school. Thanks to Shalley Lundien, principal of Columbia, Finley entered a program that allowed a teacher to come into our home for one hour per day for instruction. Still, Finley missed social interactions, school events and, most importantly, varied instruction. These are problems that could have been mitigated by a school facility that is not a century old.
Now that the break has healed, both of my twins have gym in a hallway, lack a tornado shelter and learn in a building that could not pass Federal Housing Administration minimum property standards. These are not problems that many other schools in the district face. Equitable learning environments are essential for the educational outcomes and safety of all children, including those at West Central, Kelsey Norman, and Columbia.
The April 7 bond issue will allow the city to permit these students to have the upgrade in facilities that other children in the district have — and without raising taxes. After the tornado, the community came together to say that all of our children needed safe schools, and now I ask everyone to do it again.
Sarah Haskins
Joplin
Joplin needs to honor the late Eldon Howery
I am following up on Jeff Lehr's story about Eldon Howery, the caretaker of the Bird Tree on 20th Street. (Globe, March 7).
Can we get the city of Joplin to honor this man's life with a dedicated area to feed birds? Maybe a colored flag on the new 20th Street bridge with a bird or picture of the beautiful tree. Joplin needs more beauty.
Who will take care of the birds now? I feel this man is a legend to the birds and to Joplin residents. Do not ignore him and his vision. Can you do a follow-up story about this, please? It’s time Joplin recognized something and someone good that happened out of our disastrous past of 2011.
Diana Stotts
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.