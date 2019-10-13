Trump would easilydefeat Biden
Some of your columns are so off the wall as to require immediate rebuttal. Such is the case with the column by Mark Shields, “Joe Biden’s most important ‘endorsement’” (Globe, Oct. 7).
This comes directly from the “1984’s” Ministry of Truth, where black is white, war is peace and wrong is right.
Please, let Joe be the Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.
He will be, by far, the easiest to defeat. This is not all because of his many mental lapses but because of his self-incrimination regarding the despicable behavior of blackmailing the nation of Ukraine so as to end the investigation of his son, Hunter — you know, the one who got that sweetheart deal of $50,000 per month for his non-expertise as a member of the board of that Ukrainian energy company. The video of Joe’s bragging over it is quite disgusting and obviously of no consequence to Shields.
I forget: That is the modus operandi of the deep state, and to challenge it is to jeopardize one’s own chance of sharing in the ill-gotten gain.
But there’s more. After accompanying father Joe to China on Air Force Two, his organization was given $1.5 billion by the Chinese government. Whoa, there’s plenty of quid pro quo there! Again Hunter, via the influence of his father, was rewarded for something for which he had no qualifications.
I’m afraid this represents far more than “unpaid parking tickets.” Rudy Giuliani and William Barr have no fear of Biden; rather, they are documenting the sleaze in which the Bidens have been involved so that proper justice may be applied. We are thankful for Donald Trump’s brave actions to drain the swamp of politi-criminals.
Your party’s 21/2 years of attempted coup of our duly elected president fortunately failed, as well as all other disgraceful Trump-hating attempts. Get ready for a Trump landslide in 2020, Mr. Shields. President Trump is not giving you the finger — you have earned it.
Ron Jones
Nevada
Impeachment reallyabout Supreme Court
R. Duane’s Graham’s column (Globe, Oct. 6) is generally correct in each indictment he mentions. Sadly, he misses the real reason the socialists — hiding as Democrats — want the president impeached.
It isn’t about any of the items Graham mentions but is all about the power to name the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, and the party of Democrats — left-wing liberals and socialists — can’t allow that to happen.
Destroy the president by impeachment, regardless of whether he is found guilty, and thus destroy any chance he has of being reelected.
It takes two-thirds of the U.S. Senate to convict, and even the freshman in Congress know that number is unattainable in the Senate.
One might think it would be like a man going fishing in a pond that all knew had no fish. But the Democrats are not really interested in a conviction.
The hearing will be similar to the Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh hearings in the Senate: much ado about nothing except to throw enough suspicion on the president that the voters will reject him come election time.
The result will be a left-wing liberal in the White House who has made promises to the young (everything is free), to the ill (health care is free) and to the worker (we will tax the wealthy to death) that cannot and will not be kept.
If it were about conviction for wrongdoing, the Democrats have a few in their party eligible for impeachment. One might be our next president.
David Turner
Lamar
Raising sales taxwill hurt Joplin
Editor’s Note: The Globe is rerunning this letter after an editing change altered the meaning of the last paragraph.
Why do I oppose the half-cent sales tax Joplin will put on the ballot in November?
It is not because I do not want to support the police or firefighters but because I fear this will drive customers outside of Joplin from spending at our local businesses. We are approaching a 10% sales tax in the city of Joplin, with state and local taxes included. It seems there is no restraint on taxing authorities when it comes to sales taxes.
At some point, people in Neosho, Pittsburg, Kansas, and other outlying areas will decide enough is enough. Not only will they buy online but will take their shopping out of Joplin. Car dealers should be concerned as well. People may well decide to keep their cars another year or two instead of paying the high sales tax on a new or newer vehicle.
And why should those outside of Joplin be paying for the failure of our city to properly handle its pension obligations? True, it benefits Joplin residents to impose this burden on others, but is it fair?
I am also opposed to the tax plan, as I understand that the city will no longer fund the $3 million a year it has been contributing, which means it gets a $3 million windfall in revenues. After the baseball stadium fiasco and the restoration planner they hired post tornado, which was an even bigger fiasco, I am far from confident in their ability to carefully spend our tax dollars.
Result, I will be voting “no” come November.
Robert Scott
Joplin
Voting ‘yes’ onProp B helpspolice, fire recruitment
This Nov. 5, we will cast ballots to approve a half-cent sales tax for the (Joplin) Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund.
No one likes more taxes. But this half-cent sales tax will be used exclusively to fund the Police and Fire Pension. This tax is needed because the current pension plan is underfunded. This tax will only be in effect 12 years, and it will fully fund the plan. The ballot language makes it clear these funds cannot ever be used for anything other than this pension fund. By funding this plan, the city will save money over the long term. But more importantly, this fund will allow us to recruit and retain better-qualified police and fire personnel.
Because this is a sales tax, most of the tax is paid by nonresidents who just make purchases here in the Joplin area, but the benefits will be to all of us here in a safer and healthier Joplin.
Finally, this tax proposal is the result of police officers and firefighters and residents, local businesses, and city officials working together to create a long-term solution, and 98% of police officers and firefighters approved this plan.
Vote yes on Proposition B for a Better Joplin and to support our local police and fire.
Scott Vorhees
Joplin
