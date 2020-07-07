Local officials failto protect public
In today’s Globe (July 4), we have two articles by health officials touting the values of wearing masks. Yet both Joplin and Carthage officials voted down ordinances requiring masks in public. Two of the reasons given are, “We don’t want to infringe on people’s rights,” and “We don’t have the right to ask them.” If this is the case, why do city officials set speed limits, no parking spaces and stop signs?
Evidently, these officials do not understand public safety or public welfare. Or could it be that they don’t want to wear a mask and won’t take steps to ensure the safety of the people they pretend to serve.
Anyway, I know who you are and will remember at the ballot box.
Bill Talley
Carthage
