Remembering Carol Stark
Carol Stark was the metro editor of The Joplin Globe when I first came to work as a designer and copy editor in 2004. When Ed Simpson left, she took over as the Globe's first female executive editor. It was only natural, as she had not only the experience, but also her ear to the ground and her fingers in all the pies.
Carol took time to really get to know you, find out what was going on in your life and offer advice or knowledge. This was especially important to me when I knew not a soul in Joplin and was just starting my professional career. She was a friendly face in a sea of new and unfamiliar ones.
When I told her I needed a hair stylist, she recommended Penny Smart, whom I liked so much, I returned to her for years after leaving Joplin.
When I told her I was considering a second job to help pay bills, she matched me up with Globe photographer David Stonner and his wife, Angie, who needed a babysitter for their new baby. It was the perfect arrangement, where I worked a few days a week playing with the cutest girl during the day and bringing her to work with me to give her back at the beginning of my night shifts.
After the Stonners moved away and I got a new second (and a third) job and still had a tiny bit of spare time, Carol asked if I'd be interested in helping out during the busy season at Ozark Nursery, where she worked on the weekends.
Carol was a great journalist because she paid attention to people and connected with them. She'd put her arm around you and look you in the eye and make you feel like you mattered. She cared about her community and her newsroom.
She was a workaholic who many times showed up to work on her vacation or days off.
Carol leaves big shoes to fill at the Globe and a big hole in the Joplin community. That's a pretty good legacy.
Anne Kettenbrink
St. Louis
---------------------------------------------
A tough lady and journalist
Carol Stark gave me my first full-time reporting job when I was fresh out of college. I packed up and moved to Joplin, where I was five hours from home and didn’t know a soul.
At the end of the work day, she would pull me into her office to ask how I was doing. She always made sure I had plans for the holidays, and if not, invited me to her own family gatherings. She signed me up for a Globe activity committee, without my knowledge, so I’d make friends and break out of my shell. She even tried playing matchmaker a few times in an attempt to keep me in the area.
She was the toughest lady I knew, and as you can tell from her list of accomplishments, she was an incredible journalist. She also had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve known. Carol, you are sorely missed by your family, friends and community. Thank you for being a wonderful mentor and friend.
Katie Brewen
Fredericktown
----------------------------------------------
A dear friend
Carol Stark was a dear friend of mine and obviously of so many others. Facebook is flooded with loving tributes, which just keep pouring in, and I want to read every one of them to see how Carol befriended and inspired others.
I wanted to put my thoughts into a letter to the editor, especially since the newspaper medium is where Carol shined. I am sorry she won't be able to attend the September meeting where she will be inducted into the Missouri Press Association's Newspaper Hall of Fame, but she'll be present in spirit.
I don't even remember how I met Carol; it's been so many years ago. Perhaps it was through our shared background in journalism or through Soroptimist or through a mutual friend. However it was, we became great friends. What everyone says about her is true. She was an absolute professional at her job, but more than that, she was the most compassionate of human beings; her caring for others and her guidance were genuine. She stated in her final days that she considered all her friends and co-workers "family," and that was obvious to all who knew her.
Carol was truly devoted to her community, and it showed. Her contributions will be felt for many years to come. She also had a great sense of humor, which I particularly experienced during a Soroptimist retreat in Branson.
If there is a newspaper in heaven, Carol is probably already at work as its editor. She probably is also planting more of her exquisite day lilies there. I will miss her terribly, but to paraphrase from my favorite hymn, "it is well with her soul."
Kathy Norris
Joplin
