Due diligence needed on Boomtown TIF
I wish all Joplin residents would consider the critical points made by guest columnist Zach Spiering (Globe, Sept. 12) about the TIF plan that is being considered by the Joplin City Council regarding the Boomtown Central Shopping Center off of 32nd Street, and then let the council know how they feel about going forward with the TIF district.
In recent reports about council meetings concerning the possibility of establishing yet another TIF district in Joplin, it seemed that council members are enamored by the possibility of new business in Joplin and not nearly as interested in what Leslie Haase has to say about how this TIF district could impact taxes that would — without a TIF district — go to the city, to schools, etc.
And the developer is wanting all of this done right now. The development group is on a time thing, thank you very much, and the message seems to be that Joplin’s due diligence in researching how this is going to impact Joplin’s public services is immaterial to the time frame of getting Joplin to sign on the dotted line.
And, of course, the developer said something to the effect that if the development is built, people will come. Of course the developer would say this. Another question: Does Joplin need more hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants? And again, sad to say, most of the council members seem to have the same feelings as the developer that, yes, more is better. For whom, I might ask?
The points made in the Globe’s editorial (Aug. 23) are reinforced by Spiering’s column. Both hit the nail on the head by describing the “churning” effect of businesses moving and pulling customers from one another with only so many customers to go around. Also, they both made the point about this TIF district diverting funds to the developer while the city would be required to pick up the tab for the ongoing services to maintain the commercial area (roads, traffic signals, etc.)
Ron Richard, former legislator, was quoted in The Joplin Globe (Aug. 8) as saying, “I dare to say this project is a shining example of what a blighted area is because if it wasn’t, it would have seen development.”
Well, just maybe there are other reasons an area has not been developed.
I just hate seeing yet another of these TIF district’s being used for the benefit of developers when they have not really made a case as to how this will help the city as a whole — though certainly it will help the developer.
Marsha Miller
Webb City
Columnist hits nail squarely on head
Guest columnist Sherry Buchanan (Globe, Sept. 15) hit the nail squarely on the head with her “Donald Trump is gaslighting Americans” column.
It is truly exhausting to attempt to deal with all the crazy antics of the White House, the blatant lies of the president and his embarrassing behavior toward most all of our longtime allies.
I’ve lived through the civil rights era, the Vietnam War and I remember well Kent State and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. I never thought I’d live to see this great country so divided as it was back then, but I’ve been noticing in the past several years that we are likely more divided now.
When I read this column, I was reminded of the quote: “If you aren’t outraged, you aren’t paying attention.”
Christopher Young Meek
Baxter Springs, Kan.
Commented
